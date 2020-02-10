Alphabet’s Jigsaw Incubator is now back on Google

Jigsaw is an alphabet company focused on addressing global security challenges through technology. According to a new report, Jigsaw was reintegrated into Google today.

The internal think tank was founded in 2010 as “Google Ideas” by Eric Schmidt. Five years later, Jigsaw was spun off from Google to become its own alphabet company. Current products and initiatives deal with censorship, disinformation, extremism and online harassment.

With so much of our world online, the commitment to digital security and stability has never been so high. We are working to identify emerging issues – from censorship and harassment to disinformation and violent extremism – that threaten our society. Through research and local partnerships, we are working to find new solutions to ensure everyone’s safety.

One of the best-known free offerings is Project Shield to protect news, civil society websites, election observation, and political campaigns from Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks by using Google’s global infrastructure.

According to The Information, Jigsaw has quietly switched from alphabet to Google in the past month. It is still operated as an independent unit, without affecting daily processes. CEO Jared Cohen, formerly responsible for politics at the U.S. State Department, is now reporting to Senior Vice President of Global Affairs, Kent Walker. It was probably the smallest alphabet company with around 60 employees.

The last reintegration of Google was about the cyber security division Chronicle, which moved under Google Cloud due to similar product efforts. It also follows Nest in 2018, which belongs to the Made by Google hardware division.

