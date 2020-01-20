Alphabet's CEO, Sundar Pichai, explains why AI needs to be regulated

Artificial intelligence should be regulated.

This is the stance of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet (parent company of Google), which was published in an article in the Financial Times on Monday.

Pichai calls AI “one of the most promising new technologies”, but also highlights possible risks that arise from the careless use of AI, and gives some historical examples where the breakthrough of new technologies brought new problems.

“The story is full of examples of how the virtues of technology are not guaranteed,” he wrote. “The internet made it possible to connect with everyone and get information from anywhere, but it was also easier to spread the wrong information.”

And while he is not entirely alone in his opinion – including the EU, the United States and Australia – are currently preparing proposals for AI regulation – Pichai believes that our approach to AI regulation is an equally important mission.

“The EU and the US are already starting to develop regulatory proposals. International alignment will be critical to making global standards work. To get there, we need to agree on core values,” he wrote.

Google has been at the forefront of AI research in several key areas. Some examples include the company’s AI-based breast cancer screening program and an AI system for local weather forecasting.

According to Pichai, Google’s internal AI principles, which the company released in 2018, and the company’s open source tools that test whether AI decisions comply with those principles could help create a fair, universal legal framework for AI to accomplish. He also mentions the GDPR rules in Europe as a “strong foundation” for AI regulation.

Large, international technology companies have recently been demanding regulation in certain sensitive areas. Just last week, Facebook called for better regulation regarding political ads. Regarding AI, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has been demanding state regulation of technology for several years and claims in 2017 that AI poses a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization.