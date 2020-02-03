Alphabet reports sales of $ 46.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019

Alphabet today announced fourth quarter 2019 earnings of $ 46.075 billion in revenue. These numbers range from October to December and include the busy Christmas shopping season for Made by Google hardware.

Revenue increased 17% from $ 39.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, with operating income of $ 9.27 billion and net income of $ 10.67 billion in the quarter. For comparison, Alphabet reported $ 40.49 billion in revenue and net income of $ 7.06 billion in the last quarter.

“Our investments in deep computing, including artificial intelligence, ambient computing and cloud computing, provide a strong foundation for continued growth and new opportunities for Alphabet,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google. “I’m very pleased with our continued progress in finding and building two of our newer growth areas – YouTube, which has annual ad sales of $ 15 billion and Cloud, which has ongoing sales of $ 10 billion.”

“In 2019, we again saw strong sales growth. Revenue increased 18% year over year to $ 162 billion and 20% on a currency-neutral basis,” said Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google. “To get more insight into our business and the opportunities ahead, we’re now publishing our earnings in more detail, including for search, YouTube ads, and cloud.”

For the first time, Google had YouTube ad revenue of $ 15.15 billion in 2019. In the meantime, Pichai had sales of $ 10 billion for Google Cloud. Alphabet includes performance through 2017 as part of the “more detailed disclosure of our sales” to “provide further insight into our business and upcoming opportunities”.

Google’s other revenue – including hardware, play store, and non-advertising YouTube revenue – was $ 5.26 billion, compared to $ 4.77 billion in the year-ago quarter (now without the cloud). This quarter, Pixel 4, Nest Mini, Pixelbook Go, Nest Wifi and Stadia were launched.

The closely watched “other bets” continue to lose money, but are slowly increasing their earnings. Revenue was $ 172 million, primarily generated by Verily and Fiber. However, it lost $ 2,026 billion compared to $ 1,328 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Alphabet will hold a call for profits with investors and press representatives to further breakdown the fourth quarter 2019 earnings release numbers. You can follow the livestream below, and we will report all of the notable treats the company exposes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GyJVNcL0zg (/ embed)

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ax3PRzpng38 (/ embed)