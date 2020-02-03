Alphabet has X, which works on quantum computer software

Last October, Google announced that its quantum computer was performing a task that would take significantly longer to complete for traditional computers. In addition to Google, Alphabet seems to have another team that deals with quantum computers.

Wired introduced a quantum computer group last week that works “alongside” the experimental X department, which has produced self-driving cars, drone deliveries, internet balloons and of course glass. Instead of hardware, the team focuses on software tools that today’s developers can use to take advantage of quantum breakthroughs.

Update: X has made it clear that there is no Moonshot project working on Quantum. Hidary’s efforts are more separate, working close to the teams at X and Alphabet.

Classic computers store information as 0 or 1. Quantum bits (qubits) can be 0 or 1 at the same time due to the quantum mechanical superposition principle. In this way, “a quantum computer can simultaneously explore a large space with many possible solutions” a problem. “Possible areas are physics, chemistry and medicine.

The area is so new that the number of people who can understand and use the technology is very limited. The leader of this quantum computer group, Jack Hidary, recognizes this problem and the “need to provide tools to the wider community”.

According to Wired, he speculated with machine learning and other “auxiliary software” to adapt existing, classic code for quantum computers. Hidary says, “Without that, I don’t understand how we scale this type of field.”

There are some puzzles in this group that are referred to as “X Quantum” in the job offers. X doesn’t seem ready to talk about this team, but said last week that it wasn’t affiliated with the Moonshot Factory. However, the head of Google AI Quantum confirmed a “small team” within X last year, declaring that the team “is in close contact to ensure that it complements one another”.

