Alphabet, Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls for AI regulation

In his first major public move since being appointed CEO of Alphabet last month, Sundar Pichai today called for AI regulations to determine how the promising new technology is being exploited.

Picahi today published an opinion in the British Financial Times and bluntly noted how “artificial intelligence should be regulated.” According to him, companies cannot just build technology and “let market forces decide how it will be used.”

Now there is no doubt that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated. It is too important not to do that. The only question is how to approach it.

Pointing out that “history is full of examples of how the virtues of technology are not guaranteed,” the director cites how the internal combustion engine both extended travel and caused more accidents. More recently, the reach of the internet has been cited because it makes it easier to disseminate incorrect information.

To achieve this, Pichai imposes a number of principles and guidelines. This includes how “international alignment is crucial for global standards to work”, and refers to Europe’s GDPR as a “strong foundation”.

Good regulatory frameworks take safety, accountability, fairness and accountability into account to ensure that we develop the right tools in the right ways. With sensible regulation, a proportionate approach must also be taken, whereby potential damage, particularly in risky areas, is weighed against social opportunities.

Diving into specific examples, he notes how existing medical frameworks are “good starting points” for devices such as AI-assisted heart monitors. In the meantime, self-driving cars require governments to “set up appropriate new rules that take into account all relevant costs and benefits.” .

The CEO refers to the AI ​​principles from Google that were introduced in 2018 after heavy internal criticism of the military work of the Cloud division for recognizing drone recordings. Applied for the entire company, “they specify areas where we will not design or implement.”

Google wants to be a “helpful and committed partner for regulators” by “providing expertise, experience and tools while we tackle these issues together.” Sundar Pichai starts and ends the editorial rules by noting the enormous promise of AI:

AI has the potential to improve billions of lives, and the greatest risk can fail to do so. By ensuring that it is developed in a responsible manner that benefits everyone, we can inspire future generations as much as I do.

