Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on maps, AI, advertisements and Ambient Navigation

Immediately available is the re-emphasized augmented reality mode from Google. The company first flaunted Live View at its software developer conference in 2018 and started rolling it out in 2019. The function itself has not changed much: hold your phone up and arrows appear in the camera view to point you in the right direction. But now AR will be available in Maps without starting navigation. People can search for a store or museum nearby and the Live mode is ready to activate with a single tap, rather than having the user first start the route.

This seems simple enough from the description, but augmented reality requires a huge amount of data behind the scenes to function properly. It is built on top of existing Street View data, which is collected by the sensor and camera-laden cars that Google already started to implement in 2007. Live View also collects data from users’ cameras while they are equipped with the AR tapping. A GPS signal is not sufficient to determine exactly what you stand for, so Live View uses machine learning to compare the scene captured by your camera with the billions of Street View images and other user contributions.

“In general, I think that computer use should work in a way that is much more intuitive for the way people live and not the other way around,” says Pichai. “AR and Maps are really in it, because as people we walk around the world, we observe a lot and try to understand a lot.” Pichai says he sees a future in which Maps users walk around and an AR layer of information pops up in Maps, which shows them vegetarian menu options in nearby restaurants.

That does not mean that AR in Google Maps now works as magic – or will work in the near future. “We are talking about AR’s double-sided sword,” says Alex Komoroske, product management director at Maps. “If you are exactly right, it is extremely intuitive. But if we are wrong, it is actively confusing. It is worse than showing nothing.”

AI marks the place

To keep up with its own large Maps vision, Google has become dependent on this type of machine learning program to decipher complicated infrastructure worldwide. Through testing cases in India and Nigeria, the engineers of Maps have in recent years used ML models to map roads and to determine the contours of buildings based on satellite images. Pichai says that in the past year alone, Google has mapped out just as many exteriors of buildings as in the previous ten years cumulatively.

He also says he sees AI being implemented horizontally in Google Maps functions, not just when assigning street names and overview buildings. Those examples range from showing the popular dishes that people eat in a restaurant when you find your way to that place, to predicting much more critical situations – earthquakes, hurricanes, heavy rainfall or floods. “Of course a lot of work still needs to be done in those areas,” Pichai says, but he believes those predictive models could be on Google Maps within three to five years.

In addition to spending billions on its own map data, Google relies heavily on user contributions to contextualize the abundance of new information. It is one thing to map a spider web network of unpaved roads in the mountains of India, but something completely different to know what they are called. Google says that users deliver 20 million bits of content every day, but there is always a need for more. Hence the prominent new Contribute tab on the main Maps screen.

The increasing emphasis on personal interaction loops in the maps – users who voluntarily add images and street names, detail live updates of their journeys, review restaurants, upload videos of their surroundings to Google’s servers – underline that the success of Google Maps depends heavily on ask if people will continue to use Maps and, for example, do not opt ​​for the much more private Apple Maps. Google Maps collects data from users, whether they actively contribute critical information, navigate the app or simply tap to access the new Live View feature. (And don’t forget that Google got into trouble tracking the locations of some users, even after those users have asked not to.)

Mapping the future

In recent years, the Google Maps experience has largely to do with opening a discreet app, especially on mobile phones. Pichai sees a future in which the information from Google Maps is much more “environment” available.

