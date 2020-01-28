Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes have signed a new contract with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. for the 2022 season.

Adams Jr. established itself as the team’s starting quarterback in 2019. He sparked Alouettes’ offensive, which helped the team take first place in the East Division with a 10: 8 record and Montreal’s first playoff appearance since 2014.

“We are extremely pleased to have continued to serve Vernons for the next three seasons,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of Alouettes.

“Vernon is not only one of the most exciting players in the CFL, but has also made great strides and, thanks to his decision-making skills, overused many games and drives.” His desire to win quickly made him an important leader in our team. “

The 26-year-old finished second in the CFL with 24 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions, secured the league lead with 12 quick touchdowns and prevailed over each other. The Pasadena-born Californian completed 283 of 431 passes in 16 games (completion rate of 65 percent) for 3,942 yards.

Adams Jr. was the CFL’s biggest deep ball threat, with 45 passes 20 meters or more. He plunged to 394 yards and maintained an average of 4.8 yards per carry. He had a pass rating of 100.9 for the season.

“The Alouettes have shown that they trust me with this new contract and I am delighted to continue the work we started last season,” said Adams Jr., who was elected to the All Division’s Star Division in 2019. “I love this city, I love the fans. We built a special relationship last year and the best is yet to come. “

Adams Jr. was taken over by the Alouettes in 2016 and has a 13-6 record as a starter in the CFL. After stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the quarterback returned to Montreal in 2018 and worked hard to become the starting point.

“Vernon has worked hard all season and won the respect of his teammates,” said head coach Khari Jones.

“You can tell that the players believed in him when he was behind the scenes. They gave everything for him because he left everything on the field. That’s exactly what you want from a quarterback. “

On September 21, 2019, Adams Jr. organized the biggest comeback in Alouette history when the Als came back after a 24-point deficit to the later Gray Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers on the way to a 38:37 success Evening at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.