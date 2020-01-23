Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

According to Herb Zurkowsky, journalist for the Montreal Gazette, the Alouettes have contracted two Canadians again.

#AsMTL FB Spencer Moore and OL Landon Rice have resigned. Contracts are for two seasons or one year

– Herb Zurkowsky (@ HerbZurkowsky1) January 23, 2020

Moore has played seven CFL seasons and 97 regular season games. Last year, Moore was in Montreal for the first time after the Als sent a conditional draft decision to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in December 2018.

The 29-year-old Moore was originally selected in the fifth round, 44th overall during the 2013 CFL draft. He has recorded over 40 special teams duels and has scored 34 catches for 281 yards in his career. Moore won a Gray Cup with the Riders in 2013 and the Vanier Cup with McMaster University Marauders in 2011.

Rice was one of the pieces Montreal had acquired when Als blocked blockbuster trade for quarterback Johnny Manziel and other offensive linemen Tony Washington in exchange for Canadian defensive Jamaal Westerman, receiver Chris Williams and the first draft Rounds 2020 and 2021 picks completed.

The 31-year-old Rice has spent six seasons in the CFL after not being selected in the 2013 CFL draft. On the offensive, he has become a reliable international. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has switched between Hamilton and Montreal over the course of his career.

Alouette’s general manager Danny Maciocia sits on the GM chair and slowly puts his fingerprints on Montreal’s squad.