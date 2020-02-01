Alouettes sign Quebecers, Receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier and Kicker Felix Briere

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes have signed two Quebecers.

Canadian receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier signed a new one-year contract, while international Felix Briere agreed to a two-year contract.



Faubert-Lussier made his first year with the Alouettes in 2019 after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, which in the CFL Draft 2016 brought him to 39th overall in the fifth round.

In 2019, the 28-year-old athlete scored nine passes for 102 yards in 16 games while registering two duels for special teams. Born in Montreal, played for the Université Laval Rouge et Or from 2012 to 2016 and won three Vanier Cups.



Briere spent time with the Alouettes in 2019 before moving to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 26-year-old athlete was drafted into the fourth round by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Draft.

The native QC American Saint-Agathe-des-Monts was also part of the Ottawa Redblacks squad. In May 2017, he was invited to the New York Giants Rookie Camp. He is now moving to Alouette’s General Manager Danny Maciocia, with whom he won the Vanier Cup with the University of Montreal Carabins in 2014.