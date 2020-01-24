Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian offensive linemen Kristian Matte and Sean Jamieson to sign new two-year contracts for the 2021 season.

Matte is entering its eleventh season with the Alouettes after being nominated for the East Division for the first time in 2019. St Hubert in Quebec. native has played in all 18 games last season and has been voted Alouette’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for the fourth year in a row. In addition to limiting the number of opposing teams to 39 quarterback sacks, Matte helped create openings that allowed the team to take second place in the CFL with 2,236 fast meters.

“I am at home in Montreal and I didn’t want to play here and anywhere else. The organization has always treated me well, ”said Matte in a statement. “We built a solid foundation last year and all players are looking forward to continuing in the same direction in the 2020 season. I look forward to getting back on the field and continuing the work we started last season. “

The 34-year-old joined the Alouettes in 2010 after the team placed him seventh in the overall standings in the first round. The former Concordia University Stinger is in constant contact with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. with every change and has played an important role in QB’s successes last season.

“I have known Kristian for many years when I saw him in action during his days with the Concordia Stingers. His game is inspiring. He is a real front runner on and off the field,” said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of Alouettes, in an explanation. “He grew up with the Alouettes among the professionals. He understands our system and our quarterbacks feel protected when he’s in the field. “

Jamieson goes into its fourth season with the Alouettes. The 25-year-old has played 39 games in the CFL since the beginning of his career, including 14 as a starter in 2019, and supported the team in his missions as a guard and attacker.

His offensive work helped Adams Jr. finish first with 24 touchdown passes and 13 touchdowns (12 rushing and one receiving) while completing 283 of his 431 passes for 3,942 yards.

Winnipeg, a native of Manitoba, who had just come from Western University, was a third round of voting and finished 20th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft.