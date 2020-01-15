Photo courtesy of Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes made the first squad move of the Danny Maciocia era and released the national offensive lineman Spencer Wilson.

The veteran appeared in 16 games with the club in 2019, starting with six with the right guard and one with the right tackle. He signed a two-year contract with the team during the free agency last year.

The 31-year-old spent eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2011-2018) and was awarded two CFL All Star awards. He won two Gray Cups with the team (2014, 2018) before exploring the free market in February 2019. Wilson is arguably the most versatile blocker in the league who can start at all five positions along the offensive line.

The Alouettes have a number of young national offensive players under contract, including Draftees Zach Wilkinson and Samuel Thomassin from 2019 and Drafts Trey Rutherford and Tyler Johnstone from the first round.