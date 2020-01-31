Alouettes release recipient DeVier Posey

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes have released Receiver DeVier Posey.

Posey should receive a $ 30,000 roster bonus on February 1. He could have earned $ 115,000 in base salary and $ 30,000 if he enrolled in training camp in 2020 and passed his physical performance.

“I appreciate the wins and losses, but the relationships the most. Greetings to the guys I bled with. Many thanks to the city of Montreal, especially to my parish of St. Leonard, who welcomed my family and me with open arms, ”said Posey.

“Your praise and admiration is always valued for the fans. This transition makes me a better player. I promise you will enjoy every round of soccer that I play in the coming season. “

Posey originally signed with the Als agency in February 2019. Last season, he played 12 games with 50 catches for 780 yards and three touchdowns. Six games were spent on the injured list with an excruciating calf injury. Posey earned over $ 193,000 with the Alouettes.

The 2017 Gray Cup MVP had seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown – including a 100-yard TD reception with the Gray Cup record – at the 2017 CFL title win in Toronto. He recorded 52 catches for 744 yards and seven majors during the regular season this year.

After returning to Canada after the Baltimore Ravens training camp in 2018, Posey played eight games with the B.C. Lions that record 29 grabs for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

The 29-year-old was originally drafted by the Texans in the third round, overall 68th place in the 2012 NFL draft. The Ohio State product scored 22 catches for 272 yards in Houston in three seasons.

Posey is a breakthrough passport on the open market.