Alouettes re-sign special teams coordinator Mickey Donovan; promote Andre Bolduc

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes reinstated the special teams coordinator, Mickey Donovan, added the title of assistant head coach to the half-coach position of André Bolduc and brought back Luc Brodeur-Jourdain as assistant offensive line coach.

“It was important to bring these three coaches with us. As for Mickey, we have had a good game from our special teams and he has advanced them throughout the season, said head coach Khari Jones.

“André knows this team thoroughly and his influence on the guys is very positive. He fully deserves to be promoted to assistant head coach. I love the passion and knowledge that Luc brings to our team during his smooth transition from player to assistant coach. "

Donovan was appointed special teams coordinator with the Alouettes in 2018. He was previously the head coach of Concordia University Stingers since 2014. He began his coaching career in 2007 at Western University, where he coached linebackers, as well as being responsible for special teams. as well as recruitment.

In 2020, Bolduc will begin his 19th season as a coach as he heads the running backs team for a fourth season. The 48-year-old athlete joined the Alouettes' coaching staff in 2014, occupying many positions since, from that of assistant attacking coordinator to that of receiver's coach and assistant coach of the special team. He was the former head coach of the Université de Sherbrooke for five seasons from 2007 to 2011 and also coached the nomads of Cégep Montmorency, leading the team to its first Bol d 'match. 39; Gold in 2005.

Brodeur-Jourdain played his last game on July 4 and joined the Alouettes' coaching staff five days later. The former offensive lineman has played 11 seasons with Montreal and won two Gray Cups in 2009 and 2010.