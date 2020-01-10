Loading...

The Montreal Alouettes want to sign a contract to hire Danny Maciocia as general manager.

Gary Stern, one of the new owners, wanted the GM to be on the spot quickly after buying the Als, and apparently he focused on his husband. This is partly thanks to the help of the CFL officer. Randy Ambrosie introduced and preferred Maciocia as GM in Montreal during discussions with potential buyers throughout the process.

Last March, Maciocia traveled to the CFL Combine in Toronto to support his players who appeared before professional scouts. The same weekend Ambrosie held meetings about the ownership of Alouettes, to which Maciocia was invited by the community.

Maciocia declined an offer from the Alouettes to become president of the team in December 2016. He described the hiring process and his decision in a Q&A with 3DownNation. The 52-year-old is currently the head coach of the football team at the University of Montreal.

“We spoke about the position itself and the related offers, but it was neither the position that I interviewed nor a position that I felt good about,” said Maciocia in 2016.

The Carabins played in the Vanier Cup 2019 against the University of Calgary and lost 27-13 against the Dinos after Montreal won the Quebec Conference against Laval in the Dunsmore Cup. Maciocia is the only head coach to have won a Vanier Cup and a Gray Cup.

His CFL coaching career began in the province of La Belle, where he spent six years with the Alouettes from 1996 to 2001. The following season, Maciocia joined the Edmonton Eskimos. He was promoted to head coach in 2005, led the Esks to a CFL championship, and was appointed general manager in 2008.

During his time as GM in Edmonton, Maciocia had a record 25-33 while he finished 1-2 in the playoffs. His teams contested the playoffs in two out of three years, but in his fourth season, Maciocia was added to the 2010 schedule for five games and has since been eliminated from the CFL.

On the way to Montreal, Maciocia watched from a distance how Khari Jones led the Als to a 10: 8 record and the first appearance after the season since 2014. Jones’ contract was due to expire in late 2019, but Montreal signed a three-year extension until the 2022 season.

Jones had two short stations as a player with the Eskimos, while Maciocia was head coach. The two men know each other and the Als want to join the couple to lead the soccer team.