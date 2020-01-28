Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes paid quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. as a franchise quarterback.

(This is money in French.)

Director General Danny Maciocia has officially made Adams Jr. the face of the present and foreseeable future in the province of La Belle. Maciocia has negotiated a hard cash deal of $ 415,000 for the 2020 season. It is still two years from the deal’s conclusion when Adams Jr.’s total purchase is even higher.

That’s more than Saskatchewan Roughriders GM Jeremy O’Day informed quarterback Cody Fajardo about his contract extension. For the first year of the new pact, Fajardo’s hard money is $ 412,000. That’s $ 444,000 in the second year.

After unsuccessful attempts to trade Adams, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats released Adams Jr. – Jeremiah Masoli and Dane Evans were on the Ticats list at the time – and Montreal signed it days later in June 2018. Adams started a game this season in July – Just a few days after the Alouettes closed a blockbuster trade for Johnny Manziel.

Adams Jr. completed 15 of 28 passes for 217 yards with one interception while racing eight times for 72 yards and one landing. During the 44:23 loss to Edmonton in week 7, the crowd in Montreal sang “We want Johnny”, which Adams “hurt”.

Manziel started the rest of the schedule with eight games, but only won two out of eight games. He passed for 1,290 yards, five touchdowns against seven interceptions and hurried 29 times for 215 yards, ending season 2-6 as a Montreal starter

The league office ordered Als to release Manziel in February 2019 after the Heisman Trophy 2012 winner missed the necessary meetings with people to help him stay on the right track – a violation of the CFL agreement ,

After Manziel left, Antonio Pipkin won the first QB job that emerged from the training camp. Pipkin, however, suffered a lower leg injury and Adams Jr. took the star role. The former University of Oregon star posted a 10: 5 win-loss record while throwing 3,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, rushing 394 yards with 12 majors in the top division on the floor.

Under the leadership of head coach Khari Jones and Adams Jr., Montreal played the playoffs for the first time since 2014 with a 10: 8 record and hosted a playoff game. The Alouettes originally acquired through Adams Jr. when Montreal’s former GM, Jim Popp, B.C. Lions in May 2016.

Adams Jr. offers the Alouettes an infectious energy and play ability. It was a remarkable rise from a dropout to franchise quarterback for Big Play V.A. Junior.