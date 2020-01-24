The Montreal Alouettes has hired former National Football League manager Tom Gamble as deputy general manager, according to NFL sources from the Senior Bowl.

Danny Maciocia was appointed General Manager of Als in early January and has started to assemble his scouting staff. Gamble is the first employee in the front office.

Gamble worked for the NFL for 29 seasons and spent 10 with San Francisco. In 2015 and 2016 he was deputy general manager of the 49ers. When John Lynch was appointed GM of the 49ers, the two men met and thought it best if Gamble left the franchise. He also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts.

The new #AlsMTL GM @dmaccoach wants “boots on the floor” in the USA. As far as I know, he will hire Tom Gamble as his assistant and HR manager. Gamble held the same positions at SF 49ers and spent almost three decades in the NFL

– Herb Zurkowsky (@ HerbZurkowsky1) January 24, 2020

His father Harry Gamble started in 1981 as a volunteer trainer for Philadelphia and worked from 1985 to 1995 as a general manager. Former Eagles head coach Dick Vermeil started Gamble in the city of brotherly love. Gamble grew up in a New Jersey football household.

While working with Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco as director of player staff, the 49ers chose Colin Kaepernick in the second round, the 36th round game of the 2011 NFL draft. The next season, San Fran went 11: 4-1 in the Super Bowl and lost 34:31 against the Baltimore Ravens. The connection with Gamble led him to the University of Michigan Wolverines staff in 2017.

It is the first foray into the CFL for Gamble.