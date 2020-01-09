Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Montreal Alouettes have hired Barron Miles as a defensive coach and game coordinator.

Miles spent 12 years in the CFL as a defender, including seven seasons with the Als. Since 2016, he has been a defender and trainer for the Edmonton Eskimos. With his help, the Eskimos finished third in the CFL last season, averaging 22.2 points per game and second in the league with 31 possible offensive touchdowns.

Roselle, NJ, was born in 2010 as a defense assistant at B.C. into the CFL trainer ranks. Lions for two seasons. In 2015 he acted as a defensive back coach for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after spending the last three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the same position. As a coach, he won two Gray Cups with B.C. in 2011 and with Saskatchewan in 2013.

The 47-year-old Miles was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and has been recognized as a CFL all-star six times in his career. He won the Gray Cup in 2002 with Montreal and 2006 with BC twice as a player.

Montreal also hired Michael Lionello as an offensive assistant, while Vincent Nardone will return as a defensive assistant.

Lionello was hired as the Running Backs Coach of the Toronto Argonauts in 2019. Before that, he spent three seasons at B.C. Lions are training for Quality Control 2016 and Running Backs for the following two seasons. Before joining the Lions, the University of Victoria Alaun was on the coaching staff of the Simon Fraser University clan.

Nardone will begin his second season with the Alouettes as a defense assistant. He helped players like Hénoc Muamba (93), Patrick Levels (86) and Greg Reid (71) land among the CFL leaders last season. Born in Quebec, Mascouche came to the team’s coaches in 2019 after working in the club’s soccer department last season. He was also the linebacker trainer at the Concordia University Stingers.

The Alouettes are led by head coach Khari Jones, who signed a contract extension in November to the 2022 season.