Alok Appadurai: Unleashing the ‘Superbeing’ Within – A Journey From Struggles to Triumphs

In life’s symphony of challenges, it’s often inspiring to witness individuals who not only conquer their struggles but use their journey to uplift others. Alok Appadurai, the founder and CEO of Uplift Millions, is one such individual. His story of transcending hardships and tapping into an inner Superbeings™ resonates as a testament to hope and empowerment. His narrative carries a powerful message: from the crucible of life’s hardest tests can emerge the most profound metamorphosis. Appadurai’s experience serves as a beacon of inspiration for everyone.

Having dedicated the last 25 years of his life to helping companies foster positive change in the world, Appadurai’s vast experience spans from clean energy to reshaping body image in mass media, leaving his imprint on various sectors. Stripped of everything he once owned, in 2016, he became a single father who struggled to provide for his son, Acacia. It was a moment of reckoning, but Appadurai transformed this brutal experience into an opportunity for growth.

The reflective Appadurai soon recognized that his previous belief that entrepreneurs are independent problem-solvers was flawed. He started reaching out for help, becoming a student of life once more, eager to absorb wisdom from mentors, advisors, and coaches. His path shifted dramatically toward creating a coaching business that became his phoenix rising from the ashes.

Appadurai noticed many heart-centered entrepreneurs excelled at their craft but struggled with sales and marketing. Leveraging his experience in door-to-door sales since the age of 11, he taught these entrepreneurs the mantra, “If you can’t sell, you can’t serve.” His coaching has since expanded to cover a gamut of entrepreneurial skills, from mindset and leadership to automation and cash flow. One of his key teachings is about healing the relationship with money and sales, a concept many grapple with due to ‘sales trauma’.

What sets Appadurai apart in his industry is his ability to combine spiritual, emotional, and business coaching. He guides his clients toward spiritual alignment, aids them in emotional release work, and subsequently builds a foundation for their business strategy. His work led to profound transformations in his clients, shifting them into their Superbeings™ selves.





Appadurai’s work earned him several accolades. He is a TedX speaker known for feeding 500,000 meals to people in need, a Wall Street Journal best-selling author for his book, Maximum Impact Potential, and was recognized by Forbes alongside Tony Robbins, among other notable recognitions.

For Appadurai, however, his journey is about more than mere accolades. His parents instilled in him the wisdom that real blessings come from improving the lives of others. He used his relationship with them as a source of inspiration, further fueling his mission.

The ambitious Appadurai holds a grand vision for the future. He aims to uplift billions, using business as a vehicle for change. By unlocking the Superbeings™ within individuals, he believes everyone has the potential to change the world for the better. With his three-day event, Transcendence, his bestselling book, and the Superbeings™ podcast, Appadurai is creating a wave of transformation bound to make an immense impact.

The forward-looking entrepreneur’s unique, authentic, and empowering narrative of personal and professional growth is resonating with service-based entrepreneurs and growth-minded leaders who value people, planet, and profit. For all those ready to unlock their Superbeings™, Alok Appadurai is a beacon guiding the way.