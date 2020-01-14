Almost fatal incidents are cause for concern for local towing companies paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Such things should not happen, but it is. As time goes by, we just hope that people pay more attention so that we can go home to our families,” Medynski said.

Danny Goodwin, the owner of Gateway North Towing Ltd., had a similar story to share.

“We nearly lost a driver on Sunday. On [Highway 11] a man came down the highway via a two-lane road. He should have just entered the other lane – he didn’t. He lost control of his vehicle, probably 100 meters behind the tow truck and he [did a] 360 degrees around the truck, missed my driver about five feet and piled into the ditch. “

In both cases the drivers of the tow truck were undamaged.

According to SGI, 60 km / h is the maximum speed when passing tow trucks or emergency vehicles that are stopped with flashing lights. The same speed requirement applies when passing equipment from the Ministry of Motorways and infrastructure with flashing lights.

Motorists who do not slow down to 60 km / h can incur fines.

