Almost every 2018 iPad Pro goes on sale at Best Buy: Save up to $ 150

Don’t worry – the iPad Pro from 2018 still has a liquid retina display, Face ID, and a USB-C port.

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-04-24 15:19:10 UTC

TL; DR: Best Buy is on sale in line with the 2018 iPad Pro – saving $ 100 on most 11-inch and 12.9-inch and $ 150 off more expensive models through April 24.

We love a good “A new version of this is coming out, so the older version is going on sale” sale.

Although the 2018 iPad Pro is still relatively new, it is ahead of the 2020 iPad Pro, which only arrived in mid-March.

Best Buy slashed prices on almost everything in the 2018 line, saving you $ 100 on most 11-inch and 12.9-inch and $ 150 on models with more storage or WiFi and cellular connection.

Because the 2020 line is in the spotlight right now, it feels like an uninterrupted permanent sale. While it is possible that another $ 100 may be shaved off at some point, there is a greater likelihood that they will lose stock before then. Remember that millions of people are stuck at home and need a reliable work device. The honey has already attacked the 2018 MacBook Airs, which is typically out of use on the Best Buy site.

The main difference between the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pros is most important to those who want to use a tablet as a laptop replacement. Upgrades under the hood include an A12Z Bionic chip with an octa-core CPU, an octa-core GPU, and “enhanced thermal architecture.” If that doesn’t mean you don’t have it, Apple says it’s faster and faster “than most Windows PC laptops.

The trackpad support has also been added to iPadOS, but that’s a timely announcement with the new models – older iPad Pros can still be updated to iPadOS 13.4 and use the trackpad feature.

But let’s go back to when Mashable’s review referred to the 2018 iPad Pro as “packing more power than almost anyone needs.” The A12X Bionic chip is still far ahead of most other tablets on the market and is even noticeably faster than the 2017 iPad Pros, according to Apple’s single-core and dual-core tests. You still get a USB-C port, a glorious liquid retina display, and Face ID.

Here’s a rundown of sale prices:

11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 64GB) – $ 699.99 (list price $ 799.99)

11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 256GB) – $ 799.99 (list price $ 949.99)

11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular, 256GB) – $ 949.99 (list price $ 1,099.99)

11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB) – $ 849.99 (list price $ 949.99)

11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular, 1TB) – $ 1,349.99 (list price $ 1,499.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 64GB) – $ 899.99 (list price $ 999.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular, 64GB) – $ 999.99 (list price $ 1,149.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 256GB) – $ 999.99 (list price $ 1,149.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi + Cellular, 256GB) – $ 1,149.99 (list price $ 1,299.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 512GB) – $ 1,199.99 (list price $ 1,349.99)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 1TB) – $ 1,399.99 (list price $ 1,549.99)

