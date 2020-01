Almost 700,000 ready to lose food stamps

Don’t work, don’t eat: nearly 700,000 ready to lose food stamps

Updated: 9:34 a.m. EST Jan 11, 2020

Hide transcript

View transcript

SOLEDAD: I AM SOLEDAD O’BRIEN. WELCOME TO “THE BUSINESS OF MAKING A NEW RULE OF FOOD STAMPS SAYS IF YOU DON’T WORK, YOU DON’T EAT. BUT WHAT IF YOU LIVE IN A AREA WHERE JOBS ARE SCARCED UNDER A NEW RULE OF ADMINISTRATION ASSET, ALMOST 700,000 PEOPLE LOSE ACCESS TO THE SUPPLEMENTARY NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, OR SNAP, ALSO KNOWN AS FOOD BUFFER, THE NEW RULE TARGETS PEOPLE MARKED “A-BAWDS” – ABLEBODIED ADULTS WITHOUT DEPENDENTS 50 YEARS OF AGE, WHO ARE UNEMPLOYED OR WORK LESS THAN 20 HOURS UNDER FEDERAL LAW, THEY ARE QUALIFIED FOR THREE MONTHS OF BENEFIT IN A THREE-YEAR PERIOD, BUT HISTORICALLY, THE STATES HAVE BEEN ABLE TO WAIVE L ‘WORKING REQUIREMENT AND THE THREE MONTHS LEAD TIME. THE NEW RULE MAKES IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR STATES TO QUALIFY FOR THESE WAIVERS. ED BOLEN IS AT THE CENTER ON BUDGETARY AND POLITICAL PRIORITIES. IT IS SO NICE TO YOU TO HAVE: THANKS FOR HAVING ME. SOLEDAD: YOU’RE STUDYING SNAP, GIVE ME A PHOTO, PROFILE OF WHAT THESE PEOPLE ARE THEY ARE SITTING ON A DIVING JUST REFUSED ING TO GET JOBS, REFUSAL TO GET FULL-TIME JOBS AND GET OUT, AND ARE ESSENTIALLY WORDS? ED: Well, I think it’s important to note that they are very poor. THEY ARE AMONG THE POOREST AMERICANS. THEIR AVERAGE INCOME IS $ 2,250 PER YEAR, THEY ARE MOTIVATED TO WORK. THEY WORK WHEN THEY CAN. AND IN FACT, WHAT WE FIND PEOPLE WHO ARE ABLE TO WORK ON SNAP TYPICALLY WORK WHILE THEY ARE ON SNAP OR BEFORE THEY ARE ON SNAP. THEY LOSE THEIR JOBS AND THEY TURN TO FOOD AID FOR HELP. SOLEDAD: SO THE PRESIDENT WOULD HAVE SAID AND SAID, LISTEN, THE ECONOMY IS IN SHAPE. UNEMPLOYMENT IS THAT JOBS ARE PLENTIFIING. SOMEONE WHO DOESN’T WANT A J – SOMEONE WHO DOESN’T WORK OR WORKS ONLY 20 HOURS A WEEK. THEY DON’T WANT TO WORK. AND ESSENTIALLY IT WILL HELP THEM TO HELP THEM TO ENCOURAGE THEM OFTEN TO WORK. IS THERE THE TRUTH? ED: THESE PEOPLE ARE STRUGGLE TO FIND JOB, AND THEY DO SO AS THEY CAN, LOOKING AT LEAST AT THEIR FILES. WHAT WE FIND IS THAT THIS POPULATION IS NOT ENTIRELY EDUCATED. THEY MAY NOT HAVE GRADUATED FROM SECONDARY SCHOOL. Many of them have barriers to work. THEY MAY HAVE A PHYSICAL LIMITATION OR A MENTAL LIMITATION WHICH DOES NOT MAKE THEM ATTRACTIVE TO EMPLOYERS, THEY MAY HAVE PROBLEMS WITH CARS AND TRANSPORT. SO, THEY WORK USUALLY, WORK WHEN THEY CAN AND ONLY FIGHT TO FIND STABLE JOBS. SOLEDAD: HOW MANY PEOPLE O SNAP BREAK THE RULES OR SNAP OF FRAUD? THE MYTHOLOGY AROUND SNAP IS THAT EVERYONE GOES OUT AND USES THEIR MONEY TO GET LOBSTER AND SHRIMPS AND STEAKS FOR MEALS, AND IF TAXPAYERS PAY FOR IT, THEY DON’T FEEL COMFORTABLE WITH IT. ED: THERE IS VERY LITTLE FRAUD IN SNAP. THERE IS A WIDE PROGRAM TO MONITOR IT AND THE ADMINISTRATION IS VERY AGGRESSIVE TO GO AFTER – IT’S USUALLY THE DEALERS, REALLY, WHO ARE IN A FRAUDULENT REGIME, BUT THEY ARE PRETTY ACTIVE TO MANAGE AFTER THEY AND: MONEY IS ON SNAP? WHAT ARE WE TALKING ABOUT SAGE MONEY FOR SOMEONE DURING A FULL DAY? ED: THE AVERAGE BENEFITS ON FOUR AND HALF DOLLARS PER DAY. THIS COULD BE ENOUGH THREE MEALS. IT COULD NOT BE. SOLEDAD: SO A DOLLAR SOMETHING OR SOMETHING. ED: YES. $ 1.63, $ 1.70 OR SO – SOLEDAD: PER MEAL. ED: BY MEAL. SOLEDAD: MUCH LOWER THAN THOUGHT. ED: NOT MUCH. THIS IS AN ADDITIONAL NUTRITION SUPPORT PROGRAM. THIS IS WHAT SNAP MEANS, AND IT IS REALLY PROPOSED TO HELP PEOPLE ADD TO THESE BUDGETS. SOLEDAD: DO YOU THINK IT’S THE BEGINNING, THE ICEBERG’S TIP TO REDUCE THE SNA AS NOW, THEORY DEPENDENTS ARE NOT TARGETED. BUT DO YOU THINK IT’S JUST GOING TO OPEN THE DOOR TO DO MORE ON THIS FRONT? ED: UNFORTUNATELY, I THINK IT IS. THERE IS CURRENTLY A BUSINESS PROPOSAL THAT THE AFFECTED ADMINISTRATION THAT COULD CUT THE BENEFITS FOR 3.1 MILLION PEOPLE, INCLUDING CHILDREN, AS WELL AS SENIORS AND DISABLED PEOPLE. THIS IS WHY WE ARE CONCERNED THAT IT IS A MOST ATTACK ON THE POOR WHO NEED FOOD ASSISTANCE SOLEDAD: ED BOLEN, THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR T

Don’t work, don’t eat: nearly 700,000 ready to lose food stamps

Updated: 9:34 a.m. EST Jan 11, 2020

Nearly 700,000 people are expected to lose access to SNAP – the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program – otherwise known as food stamps. This is due to a new rule that says that if you don’t work, you don’t eat. It focuses on able-bodied adults under the age of 50 with no dependents working less than 20 hours per week. The administration says it will lift people out of poverty, while critics say it punishes people who cannot find jobs. Soledad O’Brien sits down with Ed Bolen of the Center for Budget and Political Priorities to discuss who is affected and how the President could reduce the benefits of the poorest residents of America.

Nearly 700,000 people are expected to lose access to SNAP – the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program – otherwise known as food stamps. This is due to a new rule that says that if you don’t work, you don’t eat. It focuses on able-bodied adults under the age of 50 with no dependents working less than 20 hours per week. The administration says it will lift people out of poverty, while critics say it punishes people who cannot find jobs. Soledad O’Brien sits down with Ed Bolen of the Center for Budget and Political Priorities to discuss who is affected and how the President could reduce the benefits of the poorest residents of America.

.