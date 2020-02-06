Almost 70% of Americans underestimate the risk of heart disease

DETROIT – February is the American heart month and, according to a recent survey, many people underestimate the risk of heart disease.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women. According to a Cleveland Clinic survey, more than two thirds of Americans don’t know this. Most people believe that breast cancer is a bigger threat.

“I think most people believe that, don’t you? This breast cancer or gynecological cancer is usually the leading cause of death in women, ”said Dr. Leslie Cho from Cleveland Clinic Cardiology. “However, it is still a heart condition and the reason why it is so important is that 90 percent of heart conditions are based on risk factors that you can control – blood pressure, cholesterol, smoking.”

The study shows that younger residents are most mistaken, as only 20 percent correctly identify heart disease as the leading cause of death in women.

Even if you have a family history, you can reduce your risk by following a healthy lifestyle, not smoking, and keeping your blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes under control.

