China blocks a city of 11 million people that is believed to be the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, in which 17 people were killed and nearly 600 people infected. Health authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic.

It is believed that the previously unknown coronavirus strain emerged from illegally traded wild animals at an animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year. Cases have already been discovered in the United States, fueling fears that the virus is already spreading worldwide.

The Wuhan local government announced it would close all city transportation networks and suspend outbound flights from the city starting at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Thursday, adding that the government is asking citizens not to leave the city if there are none Special measures are circumstances.

Contrary to the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) secrecy, which killed nearly 800 people, the Chinese Communist government has released regular updates this time to try to avoid panic because millions of people are suffering travel the chinese new year holidays.

The Chinese authorities confirmed 571 cases and 17 deaths in late Wednesday, state television reported on Thursday. Eight other cases are known worldwide – Thailand has confirmed four cases, while the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan each reported one.

Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan said during a visit to Wuhan that the authorities should be open about the spread of the virus and its efforts to contain it, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

After a meeting on Wednesday at Geneva headquarters, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that it would decide whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency, which would exacerbate the international response.

In this case, it is the sixth international public health emergency that has been launched in the past decade.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Geneva reporters that China’s measures so far have been “very strong” but urged Beijing to “take more and significant measures to limit or minimize international spread”.

“We emphasized to them that by taking strong action, they can not only control the outbreak in their country, but also minimize the likelihood of the outbreak spreading internationally, so they recognize that,” he said.

A senior US State Department official also asked China to “play a greater role in global health so that more and significant measures are taken to limit or minimize international spread.”

“The lack of past transparency, particularly at SARS … gives us cause for concern that this could be the case here,” said the official, adding that there were “positive signs that measures were being taken in Wuhan were taken “.

Fears of a pandemic initially scared the markets, but they regained their strength on Wednesday.

The outbreak began in Wuhan, an important transportation hub and the most important industrial and commercial center in central China. The outbreak has since spread to other major metropolitan areas such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

No cure for the virus is known. Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough, similar to many other respiratory diseases, and they can cause pneumonia.

The Chinese authorities are still investigating the source of the virus, despite confirming that the outbreak at a market in Wuhan began with illegal wildlife transactions and could spread from one person to another through airway transmission. Among the confirmed patients are 15 medical professionals, which further increases concerns about a possible global pandemic.

Many Chinese people canceled their trips, bought face masks, avoided public places like cinemas and shopping centers, and even turned to an online plague simulation game to deal with it.

Airports have intensified the screening of passengers from China and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) worldwide and found in a risk assessment that the global spread of the virus is likely.

The UK, along with other countries, including Australia, advised citizens on any travel to Wuhan that is not essential

