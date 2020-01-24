Almost 10,600 suspected social fraud investigations were launched last year

The Ministry of Social Protection launched nearly 10,600 suspected social fraud investigations last year.

The state also collected social benefits of more than EUR 82 million in 2019.

According to information provided to Newstalk, the agency received nearly 14,700 reports of social fraud last year.

After these allegations were filtered out, 10,590 were referred for investigation.

114 cases were referred to the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office for criminal prosecution – an increase of 13% over the previous year.

77 of these cases concerned unemployment benefits.

A further 98 criminal cases were closed in court – 85 people were convicted, two of whom were detained.

Jason O’Sullivan, director and founder of J.O.S Solicitors, said the investigation into social fraud is complicated.

He said, “You have to be very careful and investigate.

“You must first investigate the circumstances of the case and the type of suspected crime, and evaluate the evidence available.

“At this stage, they would have to investigate the duration of the fraud or abuse, the amount of the overpayment and also the mitigating or aggravating circumstances involved.”

The ministry collected payments from more than 100,000 welfare recipients in the amount of more than EUR 82 million last year.

