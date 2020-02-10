Allowable State Aid Growth for Iowa Schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – In her state-of-the-art speech last month, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds proposed a 2.5% increase in allowable state aid to schools.

“Allowable growth” is the amount that a school district’s budget can grow in a single year to account for the increase in operating costs.

Iowa House leaders said they will support 2.5 percent.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said the Iowa Senate appears to be in favor of a 2.1% increase in allowable growth.

The Iowa State Education Association wants lawmakers to support a 3% increase. While the increases discussed are similar, Gausman says that even a tenth of a percent makes a difference.

“Again, a tenth of a percent can mean hundreds of thousands of millions of dollars for us,” said Gausman. “We know that legislation has been very tense over the past decade, and it has raised us one and a half times a year. Even if the cost of living has exceeded the one and a half percent that it gave us.”

According to Gausman, the state budget is in a better situation than in the past decade and can achieve a 3% increase.