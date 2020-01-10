Allow pop-ups on a Mac

Loading...

There are numerous reasons for engaging website pop-ups, from making sure that tricky functions work well (including professional and school services) to simply wanting to see everything a trusted website has to offer.

It can be annoying if you’re looking for a pop-up window and your browser has silently blocked it, so let’s talk about allowing pop-ups on a Mac for popular browser options.

Enable pop-ups in Safari

The standard browser on your Mac makes managing pop-ups very easy. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: In a Safari window, go to the top left corner of your Mac and select Safari and then select Preferences.

Step 2: Click the Websites tab at the top and then click the pop-up window in the left column.

Step 3: You now have a few choices. To enable pop-ups on a specific website, click the drop-down list next to the name of that website in the main window and click Allow. To allow pop-ups on all websites, go to the When visiting other websites at the bottom of the preferences pane, click the drop-down list, and then click Allow.

Finally, when Safari is actively blocking a pop-up, a small message appears in the address bar of your browser window to let you know that it has happened. If you need this pop-up to enable a function, you can retrieve it quickly. Just click on the notification and Safari gives you an option to view the pop-up. It’s not a great way to manage pop-ups in general, but it’s useful if you occasionally view a pop-up but don’t want to permanently change any of your settings.

Enable pop-ups in Firefox

Firefox is also a common browser choice for Mac users, mainly because it has received its Quantum update. So if you use Firefox, let’s talk about enabling pop-ups there too.

Step 1: In a Firefox window, select Firefox in the upper-left corner and then click Preferences.

Step 2: Search for the Privacy & Security option on the left and click it, and then search for a section named Permissions. You should see a header named Block pop-up windows with a check box beside it. Clear this check box to allow pop-ups on all websites.

Step 3: You may not want to enable all pop-ups, especially on more dubious or irritating websites. Alternatively, you can choose to click Exceptions instead. This opens a new window where you can enter a specific site where pop-up windows are allowed. Copy the correct address from the address bar (go to the homepage of the site to apply to the entire website where you are located), and paste it into the Exceptions address form and then select Allow. You can add as many websites as you want to your exceptions and delete them as needed when you are finished.

Enable pop-ups on Chrome

Many Mac users also like to jump aboard the Chrome browser, so let’s see how Chrome manages pop-ups and what you can do about it (view a more detailed guide here for more information):

Step 1: Open a Chrome browser window, click Chrome in the menu bar, and then select Preferences. This opens a new tab with setting options: scroll to the very bottom of this window and select Advanced to continue.

Step 2: Advanced opens another section with the name Privacy and security, which you should see immediately. Search in this section for a section called Site Settings and click on it.

Step 3: Opens another section with an entry called Pop-ups and redirects. Select it and it will take you to a new window where you will see an option to switch between Blocked (recommended) and Allowed. Switch to Allowed to allow all pop-ups.

Step 4: This section also has an option called Allow, where you can view individual sites for which you want to allow pop-ups. This works well if you still have a list of allowed sites that you can copy and paste into Chrome and save.

Step 5: You also have an option to automatically allow pop-ups from every site you visit in Chrome. When a page in Chrome blocks pop-ups, you will see a small icon in the address bar called Pop-up Blocked, which looks like a window with an X on it. You can click this icon to allow the pop-up or choose to allow pop-ups from that specific site.

What about third-party apps?

Chrome webshop

You can also use third-party ads, such as Adblock Plus, to remove ads and pop-ups. These apps usually create a small icon on your browser toolbar that indicates how many ads are being blocked.

You may also need to enable pop-up windows for these apps (they try to identify innocent pop-ups, but it doesn’t always work), so if you come to a site where you need pop-ups, click the AdBlock icon and find a way to add the site to your own whitelist or disable the block for that specific site. With most ad-blocking apps, you should be able to do this: it’s an important step that you don’t want to forget.

