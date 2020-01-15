Allison Janney confirms the engagement of Anna Faris and Michael Barrett

Anna Faris’ mother co-star Allison Janney confirmed that Faris and long-time friend Michael Barrett are engaged.

Janney said that she has known about the engagement for some time and has already celebrated with the happy couple. “I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” said Janney Us Weekly at the premiere of Troop Zero. “I kept it very quiet, I let you know! So I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

“I didn’t know he would suggest, but I saw the ring one day,” she revealed. “I went to her room to work on lines [for the show] and then I said,” What is that ring on your finger? “… I think she was waiting for everyone to notice.” Oh, that’s it “and then … yes, it was fun.”

Faris and Barrett were first photographed together in October 2017, two months after Faris announced that she had ended her eight-year marriage to Chris Pratt. Engagement rumors circulated after the actress spotted a diamond ring on the ring finger, though she had not publicly commented on the ring or engagement.

