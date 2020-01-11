Alligator Blood takes a dramatic step before the magical spectacle

Loading...

“When I was here, there were all the dramas before the race and I thought it just wouldn’t happen.

“But he’s a star and showed how good he is. But I don’t want to go through that again. “

Alligator Blood is a term for poker game that means cold blood, and he was far from that when he came on the track.

He was sweating when the start was delayed because Scout had to be re-studded and then Leviathan broke the barriers and did a lap on the track. Leviathan scratched late and forced all runners to be taken out of the gates and then reloaded.

After jumping into Guinea, Alligator Blood took control in a stalking position in fifth place, one from the fence, and on the street he quickly put his opponents in the gates that were expected to be $ 1.80.

Alligator Blood stormed away to bet two lengths on Eleven Eleven ($ 34) and Exhilarates ($ 12). It was a dominant win and a statement.

“We fought in (Caulfield) Guinea and it is a great relief that he has a career in such a $ 2 million race,” said coach David Vandyke.

“If I think about everything, it should be the highlight of my career.

“When he was stopped, I didn’t know if he would be here on time, then the delays at the start.

“He was excited, he was sweating, but good horses do.

“He would win if they sat up.

“It was just wonderful to see him rise to this top level and win such a prestigious race.

“I don’t want to start crying, but he has this and some X-factors. He just does what he does. He has a good name, he has alligator blood.”

Ryan Maloney gave Alligator Blood the perfect ride and at the top of the straight he had leader Diamond Thunder in his sights and let him have his head.

The race was over in just a few steps, and Maloney was in high spirits as he crossed the line.

“He is a horse that exudes confidence when you ride it because it can get you out of sticky positions and we saw it again today,” said Maloney.

“He’s a push button, he’s a jockey’s dream. He can get a little upset and I just got off of him.

“I know what happened to him on the highway, so there was no way I could upset him for no reason.

“All went wrong.

“It’s just about showing that the good horses do what they have to do and that they do the job.

“He is a funny horse. He just does what he has to do. It is a great relief and a happy time.”

After the victory, Alligator Blood was chosen as the favorite for the Australian guineas and the All Star Mile. Vandyke and the owners will set up a gelding program in the coming weeks.

“We have a star and go to the moon,” said Endresz.

