“A long petal from the sea: a novel,” Ballantine Books, by Isabel Allende

The new novel by Isabel Allende wants to highlight a footnote in history and connect the past and the present in an epic story. The goals were high, but the results were mixed.

“A Long Petal of the Sea” follows a family that has fled the Spanish Civil War and has repeatedly undergone uprooting and upheaval in the course of their lives. They are supposed to belong to those on board the real SS Winnipeg, an old cargo ship organized by the poet Pablo Neruda to bring Spanish exiles to Chile. The title of the book comes from a poem by Neruda.

The novel is strongest in its representations of what innocent people endure when caught in the sights of warring political parties. The main characters, Victor and Roser, are detained in a French concentration camp before they deserve passage on the Chilean ship. “To survive without going crazy, the prisoners have organized,” writes Allende. “They sang, read whatever they could get, taught those who needed to read and write … and tried to maintain their dignity by cutting each other’s hair and checking each other for lice and washing their clothes in the icy cold sea ​​water. ” prisoners survived their lean rations by creating illusions of “restaurants with invisible food that the chefs described in great detail, while the others enjoyed the flavors with their eyes closed.”

While the Chilean president accepted the refugees, not all Chileans welcomed the idea. Allende catches this dichotomy in society and writes that “the right-wing newspapers claimed that other countries offered money, but did not welcome any Reds, those rapists of nuns, murderers, bandits, unscrupulous atheists and Jews who were bound for the safety of the country in danger. “It is impossible not to see parallels with the dehumanizing language used today about Latin Americans, Syrians, and others who escape violence in their homeland.

Unfortunately, the book is weakened by its defects.

To begin with, the dialogue is often stilts, with sentences and sentence structures separated from how people actually speak.

The novel also covers more than 50 years, and sometimes it feels like the author was struggling with the life of the narrative bow. Towards the end, time-jumping transitions appear shockingly in the middle of chapters: “Three years later” and “Several years would pass before he could keep his promise.”

Finally, Allende’s writing is sprinkled with creeping ethnic tropics: “hanging Arab eyelids”, “the silent acceptance of an arranged marriage in India,” “You know what they do (young women caught), don’t you? They hand them over to the Moors. “In a particularly uplifting passage, she writes:” Nobody could doubt his solid Castilian-Basque heritage, without a drop of Arabic or Jewish blood in his veins. “Allende, who wrote her acclaimed debut novel” The House of Spirits “, almost 40 years ago and now 77, grew up in a different era. You might forgive her outdated and clumsy use of racist language, but one of her editors should have intercepted it. It is possible to recall a period of time without embracing its intolerance.

Rasha Madkour, The Associated Press