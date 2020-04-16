Alleged stalker ex of slain sex therapist Amie Harwick pleads not responsible

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles man pleaded not guilty Thursday to killing his ex-girlfriend, a well known relatives therapist and former fiancee of comic Drew Carey, prosecutors said.

Dr. Amie Harwick died Feb. 15 after she was thrown in excess of the 3rd-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office mentioned. An autopsy established she had been strangled to start with.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was billed with a person rely each of murder and 1st-degree residential burglary with the specific circumstance allegation of lying in wait, prosecutors stated.

The defendant was at first arrested shortly soon after Harwick’s loss of life and posted $2 million bond. He was re-arrested this week on a no bail warrant.

Detectives learned Harwick experienced expressed worry about an ex-boyfriend and had earlier submitted a restraining order towards him, in accordance to a police assertion. The restraining buy experienced expired.

Harwick’s site described her as a marriage and sexual intercourse therapist. She appeared on Tv set and radio and wrote a ebook known as “The New Sex Bible for Ladies.”

Carey dated Harwick, 38, for two yrs before the pair break up in 2018, months right after saying their engagement.

Pursehouse was requested to return to court on June 24.

The special circumstance allegation of lying in wait helps make Pursehouse eligible for the dying penalty. A final decision on no matter if to seek money punishment will be produced at a later on date, prosecutors mentioned.