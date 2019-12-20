Alleged member of the Mexican mafia caught with the key of the prison wives while the judge considers "unprecedented" restrictions – The Reporter

Loading...

SACRAMENT: In three weeks, a federal judge will decide on a motion of prosecution to prevent a group of suspected members and associates of the Aryan Brotherhood from personally attending "nonessential" hearings in an organized murder case and multiple charges against them.

On January 8, federal judge Kimberly Mueller will decide whether to force several defendants to use a videoconferencing system instead of attending court, which prosecutors argue is necessary because the defendants are dangerous. It is a measure that Mueller acknowledged in a court hearing on October 23 unprecedented in federal litigation, although he said he would still consider approving it.

But according to federal prosecutors, the threat of these restrictions has not prevented defendants from continuing to commit crimes, including the plot to smuggle cell phones to the Sacramento County Jail, where most of them are staying and talking about "take out" a person who presented one of the defendant's wives to an undercover federal agent.

The last infraction? At the end of November, the staff of the New Folsom prison in Sacramento raided the cell of Michael "Mosca" Torres, 55, where he is awaiting trial on suspicion of conspiring with the leader of the Aryan Brotherhood, Ronald Dean Yandell , 57, and others, to distribute heroin within California. prison system. They found a cell phone charger, as well as a key made by an inmate designed to unlock wives, according to court records.

They also recovered a "comet" or illicit note from Torres, in which he seems to threaten another inmate for a dispute involving heroin. In the note, Torres reminds the man that he has paid $ 2,000 for "black," which is believed to be a reference to black tar heroin, and expresses his dissatisfaction with how things have happened since then.

"I don't know what kind of games you're playing Lee (sic) but don't try to play with me." I have a lot of reach and I have never played you, "Torres allegedly wrote. Almost at the same time the note was sent, the prison staff intercepted an email containing heroin addressed to the alleged recipient of Torres' note, prosecutors said.

Elsewhere in the letter, Torres allegedly wrote that he was caught with a handcuff key, but added: "I think he was planted there."

Torres, Yandell and two dozen alleged members and associates of the Aryan Brotherhood were indicted in July. The defendants face a series of charges, including five murders and four alleged plots of murders, almost all focused on California prisons. The charges are largely based on intercepted calls involving Yandell, accused of ordering several stabbings and directing smuggling rings of heroin and methamphetamine from his cell in Sacramento.

In a case involving some of the most feared inmates in California, Torres stands out for many reasons. Unlike most of his co-defendants, he is in prison, not in the county jail, while awaiting trial. He has also chosen to be his own lawyer, a measure that will give him greater access to certain prosecution files, as well as to unregulated communication with the outside.

And unlike his co-defendants, all suspected members or associates of several completely white gangs, Torres is listed as a high-ranking member of the Mexican mafia, perhaps the most infamous prison gang in California. In 2005, authorities seized a Mexican mafia kite that said Torres controlled "the entire Los Angeles prison system," and a book of high abandonment of the Mexican mafia says Torres once conducted a "drug trafficking operation that it spread from Hawaii to Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina and New Jersey ”from the California prisons.

Since becoming his own lawyer, Torres has filed numerous handwritten legal motions. The last one, filed on December 12, is a petition to free Torres from being chained in court. Torres and his co-defendants have appeared before the court with the four chained limbs and the handcuffs covered by a restriction known as "the black box," which Torres referred to as a "torture device."

"The black box immobilizes the movement of the wives, which restricts the movement of the hand," Torres wrote. "This forces wives to get embedded in the wrists, which inflicts intense pain, numbness of the wrists and swelling of the hands."

Federal prosecutors, led by Assistant United States Attorney Jason Hitt, have responded that Torres represents a "clear and present danger" and should continue to be restricted, citing the wives' key as an example. Hitt wrote in a court of law on December 9 that the key removes prison staff "in danger by allowing a prisoner like Torres to easily remove his handcuffs and attack them."

On January 8, five deputies of the Sacramento Sheriff are ready to testify about various violations of the rules that involve the defendants. Mueller will also listen to Jason Corbett, one of the defendants, who is expected to testify that a prison guard was wrong when he claimed to have heard Corbett talk about cell phone traffic with another suspected member of the Aryan Brotherhood, Samuel Keeton.

But there is one issue that Mueller will not need to resolve at the hearing: Keeton recently rejected a motion for Mueller to order the staff to serve him kosher meals in jail, explaining through his lawyer that the sheriff's office finally agreed to that request. .