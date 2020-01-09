Loading...

NIAMEY, Niger – Muslim militants again launched a major attack on Niger’s military Thursday, killing at least 25 soldiers along with dozens of jihadists just a month after the worst attack of its kind in years, the army said.

The latest violence attributed to extremists hit the city of Chinagodrar directly on the troubled border of Niger with Mali. There was no direct claim of responsibility, but the attack had the characteristics of a group affiliated with the Islamic State who said it was behind the ambush of December near the city of Inates.

Thursday’s attack comes just a few days before French President Emmanuel Macron will meet the President of Niger and other Sahel leaders in France – a meeting that was pushed back a month ago after the unprecedented attack on Niger’s armed forces.

The leaders of the former colonies of France, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger will discuss the future role of the French army in light of the increasing jihadist attacks.

The Ministry of Defense of Nigeria said at the end of Thursday that 63 jihadists had been killed along with the 25 soldiers in the attack about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the border with Mali.

On Wednesday, the UN envoy for West Africa and the Sahel spoke about “a devastating increase in terrorist attacks on civilian and military targets” in recent months.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas told the UN Security Council that the terrorist attacks have multiplied fivefold since 2016 in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. There are more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019 compared to an estimated 770 deaths in 2016, he said.

Military camps are increasingly becoming the target of jihadists, who have collected more weapons and vehicles for their arsenal with each ambush. The Mali army has already withdrawn from some of its most remote and vulnerable outposts after a wave of deadly attacks.

Associated Press writers Baba Ahmed in Bamako, Mali and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal have contributed to this report.

Dalatou Mamane, The Associated Press