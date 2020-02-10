Alleged fake CV of Lori Loughlin’s daughter published

The alleged fake CV of the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin was published by the prosecutor, but does not contain a name. The closing date corresponds to that of her social media star subsidiary, reports Six.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying about half a million dollars to take their daughters to the University of Southern California. They claim to have made the payments in good faith, feeling that they have made a legitimate donation to the school. The person they paid for, Rick Singer, has confessed that she helped fake sports activities to get students to college.

The prosecutor released the resume after the defense requested further evidence against Loughlin and Giannulli. The resume states that Loughlin’s daughter was a member of her high school’s award-winning crew team that none of the actress’s daughters had participated in, claiming that she claimed to have won two gold, silver and bronze medals as a helmsman in 2014, “hers Sister is currently on our roster and occupies the position in our boat # 4. “

The resume lists their skills such as “awareness, organization, direction and control”. It also says: “She is highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.”

