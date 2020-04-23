Alleged Darwin shooter to argue defence of mental impairment

The guy accused of carrying out a fatal mass taking pictures in Darwin in June 2019 will argue his defence on the grounds of mental impairment, the Northern Territory Supreme Courtroom has heard.

Forty-six-yr-old Benjamin Glenn Hoffmann is experiencing a collection of rates, including 4 counts of murder, following the capturing in Darwin city very last yr.

In the Supreme Court docket this morning, Mr Hoffmann’s law firm Jon Tippett QC was requested by Main Justice Michael Grant if his shopper would “run the defence of psychological impairment” and Mr Tippett replied: “Yes, Your Honour.”

In preceding court docket hearings, Mr Hoffmann’s lawful associates have indicated he will plead not responsible.

The court docket also read currently that Mr Hoffmann has been accepted for legal help to fund his defence.

Mr Tippett indicated that further “special” funding would very likely be necessary, because of to the magnitude of the situation.

The trial will probably consider spot at the close of this yr or starting of 2021.

The court docket listened to the prosecution situation consists of up to 480 prospective witnesses and the demo, dates for which are but to be set, could run for up to 12 weeks.

Crown Prosecutor Tami Grearly told the courtroom the length of the trial would rely on the volume of evidence.

“It will rely, in component, on how much evidence is heading to require to be known as in relation to the concern of psychological impairment, how quite a few psychiatrists and psychologists will require to be termed,” she claimed.

Mr Hoffmann appeared through a video hyperlink from Darwin’s Holtze Jail and did not speak for the duration of the hearing.

He is because of to return to courtroom in July for a pre-trial listening to.

-ABC