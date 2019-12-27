Alleged Australian creator of Bitcoin says his fortune could remain frozen

Loading...

Wright is a controversial figure, with many members of the cryptocurrency community believing that he did not invent Bitcoin and that he does not have vast holdings. Still, some investors are concerned that a spill of coins, believed to be locked into a complex trust holding about $ 6 billion, could affect the market.

Loading

"I have no intention of throwing out my family's BTC as some people suspect or want, as this would harm many people in the industry," said Wright in the statement. , referring to his Bitcoin fortune.

Reinhart has found "clear and convincing evidence" which shows that the encrypted trust file does not exist and that Wright's testimony on it was "intentionally false", said Vel Freedman of Roche Freedman LLP, representing the Kleiman Estate, in an email.

The plaintiffs' position has always been that Wright now has access to Bitcoin and "no bonded mail" must arrive for him to have access, he added.