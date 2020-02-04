Allbirds adds brand new colors to the best-selling styles

According to Punxsutawney Phil we are about to have an early spring. That means getting a head start on spring colors – and Allbirds is there. Inspired by the Super Bloom of California, Allbirds brings out a whole range of new spring colors on their most popular footwear styles.

The new colors range from dark neutral colors such as Navy Night and Storm to light pastel colors such as Malibu and Poppy. The colors are added to the collection of best-selling shoes such as the Mizzles, the Breezers and the classic Runners. We have tried a few of the styles and highly recommend picking up the versatile and waterproof Mizzles for the inevitable spring shower. I would put these sneakers against a rain boot every day. Once it starts cleaning up, however, throw a pair of ballet flat-style Breezers for daily use and you are ready to go. These are the shoes that have changed their mind about ballet flats, with their unique mesh knitted collar that hugs your foot without the risk of rubbing them raw.

Here are a few of the brand new colors and which shoes get a renewal in the spring:

Woolen runner-up mizzles for men – cardamom

Men’s wool loungers – Storm

Women’s woolen runners – Storm

Ladies tree Breezers – Poppy

