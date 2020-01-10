All Xbox Series X also come to Xbox One for at least one year

Loading...

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtgzKBrU1GY [/ embed]

If you hoped that early Xbox Series X games would be so advanced that they would not be able to run on Xbox One, you might be disappointed. According to Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, the lines between generations will fade in the near future.

Speaking with MVC, Booty revealed that for at least the first year, and possibly two years, all titles from Xbox Game Studios will be released for all current devices, as well as the Xbox Series X. That means PC and Xbox One will still get new games.

“We want to be sure that if someone invests in Xbox between now and [Xbox Series X], they feel that they have made a good investment and that we are committed to content,” Booty said in the interview.

We already know that Halo Infinite is scheduled for release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, and so far we have not seen enough in-engine images to determine whether this release model would stop the more advanced systems to provide the best possible gameplay.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tUqIHwHDEc [/ embed]

At the Game Awards 2019, Microsoft gave us our first look at Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The trailer we saw apparently was in the engine of the game and almost looked photorealistic. Either Microsoft is going to push the Xbox One to its absolute limit for this game, or it will not be released for a few more years.

The Xbox Series X is also unlikely to be the only Xbox console to be released for the next generation, with Microsoft preferring to call the Xbox generation as a whole. We have heard in the past that a second console will also be released, one without a disk drive that is considerably less powerful. This would allow players to enter the new ecosystem without spending an arm and a leg, but when all Xbox games come out on Xbox One for a few more years, the point seems to turn around.

The Xbox Series X is scheduled to launch this holiday season, with Halo Infinite as a launch title.

Recommendations from the editors