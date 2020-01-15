All the time down are back with a new cryptic teaser and some fans think a new logo will be available soon.

On January 8, the group posted a mysterious panda-filled video and then deleted it the next day. With blacked out profile photos on behalf of the group and each member, they first shared a video of the panda from the “Birthday” video clip setting fire to a Last Young Renegade jacket, suggesting that the end of their era was most recent began in 2017.

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly reveals the name of the pop-punk album produced by Travis Barker

Exactly a week later, the group posted a second video that sparked even more theories about a possible new era.

This clip starts with the Nothing Personal 2009 era skull logo (which each member has inked) before slipping on the Future Hearts 2015 logo, then going black.

010820.mp4 pic.twitter.com/WIkwuMMGIt

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 8, 2020

Fans have started to theorize about what the video could mean. They took note that the logos are fading and began to theorize that it could mean a new one with the supposed era to come.

the new symbol of times is just the panda

– natalie (@lifeoffirsts) January 8, 2020

Now, exactly one week later, ATL has released another teaser video, just like the previous one.

Like the previous clips, the video is subtitled with its release date, but as if it were a file on your computer: “011520.mp4”. It also features the Future Hearts glitching logo from their 2017 Young Last Renegade LP.

Take a look at the new teaser below!

011520.mp4 pic.twitter.com/X2IueKKcFo

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 15, 2020

The fans naturally panic, some being frustrated that the group has not announced anything concrete.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN

– laura (@violentechoes) January 15, 2020

Read more: All Time Low launches a beer collaboration with a perfect name inspired by going back

Some Twitter users believe that the next time the group posts, it will be to reveal a new album logo.

So I guess the next video will be the lyr spade turning into the next album / symbol of the era 🤔

– lauren🌱 (@Laurenlubsyouuu) January 15, 2020

we waited a whole week for the new album logo… .goddamn u

– mollie 🌻 (@Molls_mollie) January 15, 2020

THEN THE NEW LOGO WILL BE RELEASED IN ONE WEEK?

– Who the hell is Michael Clifford? (@drunkreecey) January 15, 2020

Another fan thinks it’s an extension of the Young Renegade era.

in fact i think so !!! I thought rhis was going to happen because it is an extension of the alternative universe thing for young renegades. I feel like the symbols are jostling is someone who is trying to erase atl and transform them into young renegades !!!! im so damn pumped for whatevers then 😊

– jade | atl are angels. (@xotbirdox) January 15, 2020

If they continue the trend, it looks like they will give us another clue (if we’re lucky, maybe a full announcement) on Wednesday. Jan 22

More on All Time Low

All Time Low has confirmed the end of the Last young renegade in July 2018, followed by a few singles, “Everything Is Fine” and “Birthday”, (as promised) later that summer. In early 2019, the leader Alex Gaskarth revealed that the group would “take a short break” in 2019, which left time for its side project with Mark hoppus, Simple creaturesand guitarist Jack Barakat WhoHurtYou.

In March 2019, the group confirmed that the break was over, with plans to release new music “definitely by 2020”. All Time Low also revealed that they had started working on demos that would repeat what they learned with Last young renegade “And maybe make things a little more optimistic.” Gaskarth admitted that last summer was a “nice window” for digging out the demos together.

They started a new song, “Getaway Green”, live at Slam Dunk as of May 2019, and although there is no confirmation that this will appear on their next album, we have our fingers crossed for another update soon.

Do you have any ideas on the meaning of the new All Time Low teaser? Let us know in the comments below!

See more: 10 most iconic clip looks

My Chemical Romance – “Welcome to the Black Parade”