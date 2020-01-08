Loading...

All the time down continue to send fans into a frenzy with enigmatic teasers. Exactly a week ago, they downloaded a mysterious video full of pandas, and then deleted it the next day.

Now, in the middle of recording a new album, the group has released a second video that sparks even more theories about a possible new era.

With blacked out profile photos on behalf of the group and each member, they first shared a video of the panda from the “Birthday” video clip setting fire to a Last Young Renegade jacket, suggesting that the end of their era was most recent began in 2017.

Now, just like the first video is titled “panda_1120.mp4”, this new video has been published with a simple “010820.mp4”, both referring to the published dates.

The new clip begins with the Nothing Personal 2009 era skull logo (which each member inked) before slipping on the Future Hearts 2015 logo, then going black.

010820.mp4 pic.twitter.com/WIkwuMMGIt

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 8, 2020

Fans have become concerned and excited about the presence of the Future Hearts logo.

what are we doing to bring back future hearts 🤔

– jelly (@earthtojelly) January 8, 2020

DON’T PLAY WITH MY HEART ALEX FUTURE HEARTS IS MY FAVORITE ALBUM

– ♑︎♐︎♉︎ (@alxnotgaskarth) January 8, 2020

If you hurt future hearts, I will hurt you

– Ash || atl please do something. (@AllTimeWaffle) January 8, 2020

Fans also began to instantly form theories about what the video could mean. They took note that the logos are fading and began to theorize that it could mean a new one with the supposed era to come.

Death sees your heart?

– Riley Young (@ NerdyBookWorm22) January 8, 2020

NEW LOGO

– paige (@paigeisnotcooll) January 8, 2020

the new symbol of times is just the panda

– natalie (@lifeoffirsts) January 8, 2020

I’m tired of waiting for shady tweets, just announces the new era / album / tour @AllTimeLow

– Andie (@AllTimeAJ) January 8, 2020

Some also believed that this meant that they were going to mix the sounds of the two albums represented with the video.

IF THIS MEANS THE NEW ALBUM WILL BE LIKE NP AND FH I WILL SHOULD OF HAPPINESS

– amelia☕🦌🎁 (@beautifulscxrss) January 8, 2020

A mixture of old styles or ?????

– Emma (@ awsomegirl5482) January 8, 2020

What does that mean, it’s like lyr never existed and you come back to it? Or are you going to destroy these two too and I’m going to stop being your fan?

– Christmassy Bulletprøøf abrazo girl🎄 (@fangirlelena) January 8, 2020

All Time Low has confirmed the end of the Last young renegade in July 2018, followed by a few singles, “Everything Is Fine” and “Birthday”, (as promised) later that summer. In early 2019, the leader Alex Gaskarth revealed that the group would “take a short break” in 2019, which left time for its side project with Mark hoppus, Simple creaturesand guitarist Jack Barakat WhoHurtYou.

In March 2019, the group confirmed that the break was over, with plans to release new music “definitely by 2020”. All Time Low also revealed that they had started working on demos that would repeat what they learned with Last young renegade “And maybe make things a little more optimistic.” Gaskarth admitted that last summer was a “nice window” for digging out the demos together.

They started a new song, “Getaway Green”, live at Slam Dunk as of May 2019, and although there is no confirmation that this will appear on their next album, we have our fingers crossed for another update soon.

Last week, the group’s social media, as well as all members, including Gaskarth and Jack barakat, published a cryptic video. We know All Time Low is recording a new album but is it the first tease?

We see the iconic Panda from the video “Birthday” and he lights a barrel on fire which contains a fairly important element. Get more details below.

In the video, the panda enters an empty warehouse. Old theater piano music plays in the background. We see the panda lighting a match and throwing it into a barrel. The panda comes out and the camera zooms in on the cannon, which now has a raging brazier inside. Inside the barrel, there is an iconic jacket depicting the latest LP from All Time Low Last Young Renegade.

About 24 hours after the publication of their teaser panda video, All Time Low removed all traces of it. While the group’s profile photos remain an empty black image, their Panda video starring “Birthday” setting fire to the Last Young Renegade era jacket has been removed.

Fans noticed the missing clip around 1 p.m. AND the next day, which raised even more questions than before. While the group and each member deleted the video, fans uploaded the clip originally titled “panda_1120.mp4” to their own account shortly after posting, which you can see below.

What do you think of All Time Low teasers? Ring in the comments below.

The Pop Disaster Tour 2002 (blink-182, Green Day)