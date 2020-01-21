(Photo via YouTube)

All the time down deposited their first new music in over a year at 12 noon this morning, January 21. The quartet titled the song “Some Kind Of Disaster”. After four enigmatic teasers spread over a few weeks, the Baltimore-based punks gave the fans exactly what the doctor ordered.

The video for “Some Kind Of Disaster” takes place during an emotional group therapy session where we see the different difficulties we all go through. Find out below.

On January 8, the group posted a mysterious video full of pandas, then deleted it the next day. With blacked out profile photos on behalf of the group and each member, they first shared a video of the panda from the “Birthday” video clip setting fire to a Last Young Renegade jacket, suggesting that the end of their era was most recent began in 2017.

Exactly a week later, the group posted a second video that sparked even more theories about a possible new era.

This clip begins with the Nothing Personal 2009 era skull logo (which each member inked) before slipping on the Future Hearts 2015 logo, then going black.

010820.mp4 pic.twitter.com/WIkwuMMGIt

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 8, 2020

Fans have started to theorize about what the video could mean. They took note that the logos are fading and began to theorize that it could mean a new one with the supposed coming age.

Exactly a week later, ATL released another teaser video much like the last.

Like the previous clips, the video is subtitled with its release date, but as if it were a file on your computer: “011520.mp4”. It also features the Future Hearts logo slipping on the shovel of their 2017 Young Last Renegade LP. .

011520.mp4 pic.twitter.com/X2IueKKcFo

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 15, 2020

Yesterday, January 20, All Time Low dropped another teaser, like the last ones, except that we see an invisible symbol.

https://t.co/CNZfvIR63g pic.twitter.com/i9LiXUFPHD

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 20, 2020

The tweet includes a link that takes you to a YouTube video to be broadcast at 12:00 p.m. EST on January 21. Well, it was released, and his new All Time Low song “Some Kind of Disaster”.

The video starts with Alex Gaskarth ask where is something in particular before cutting yourself off from the answer. We see a group therapy session sitting in a circle and watching the group work through therapy with other people dealing with them. Find out below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTwdgzeey8w (/ integrated)

“Some Kind Of Disaster” Lyrics

I’m a liar, I’m a cynic

I am a sinner, I am a saint

I’m a loser, I’m a critic

I am the ghost of my mistakes

And it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

What are you after?

Some kind of disaster, yes

I woke up from an endless dream

I closed my eyes at 17

I lost every moment in between

I felt the sun rise and swallow, yeah

And it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

I’m a liar, I’m a cynic

I am a sinner, I am a saint

I’m a loser, I’m a critic

I am the ghost of my mistakes

And it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

So what are you looking for?

A kind of disaster

I fell from a peak that seemed so real

I never knew how much it would hurt to feel

Sometimes you have to hurt to learn to heal

You got to get up and learn to cope, yeah

And it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

I’m a liar, I’m a cynic

I am a sinner, I am a saint

I’m a loser, I’m a critic

I am the ghost of my mistakes

And it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

So what are you looking for?

A kind of disaster

Well i sang this song a thousand times

I wore the crown, I sold the lie

I lived life and paid for every crime, yeah

Everything is going down until it’s a climb

By blood and tears, but I don’t mind

I will keep singing over and over and over

And it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

‘Cause I’m a liar, I’m a cynic

I am a sinner, I am a saint

I’m a loser, I’m a critic

I am the ghost of my mistakes

And it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

Yeah it’s my fault if I’m still the one you want

So what are you looking for?

A kind of disaster

In a tweet announcing the video, All Time Low discusses the secrets and how excited they are that the new song has been released.

Reintroduce your favorite disaster, All Time Low. Looks like we’ve been hiding secrets from you for too long. It was difficult to keep my mouth shut. I hope you dig this new song as much as we do … After all, that’s it for you.

Reintroduce your favorite disaster, All Time Low. Looks like we’ve been hiding secrets from you for too long. It was difficult to keep my mouth shut. I hope you dig this new song as much as we do … After all, that’s it for you. ☀️ https://t.co/CNZfvIR63g pic.twitter.com/QsZwwRsULM

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 21, 2020

In addition to the new single, All Time Low also announced some intimate performances in late January. Tickets for the show go on sale today January 21 at 3 p.m. EST and are available here. They will only cost $ 5.00. A full list of dates is below.

Appointment:

01/28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

01/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

01/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

No other information is available on a new All Time Low album. For now, we are just happy to have new songs. Describe “Some Kind Of Disaster” in the comments below!

