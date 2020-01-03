All Time Low launches a beer collaboration with a name inspired by the perfect comeback

Loading...

(Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine)

All the time down team up with Full Tilt Brewery to create a new drink called Beer Maria Count Me In!

It is not the first time that the group has ventured into the world of food and drink. Last March, the leader of ATL Alex Gaskarth makes a good investment with the company.

The founders of Full Tilt, Nick Fertig and Dan Baumiller, originally opened the brewery using the facilities of the Peabody Heights brewery in Baltimore six years ago. Even though it was effective, they wanted a place of their own. Thanks to contributions from Gaskarth and others, this dream has finally come true.

With his involvement in the scene between ATL and Simple Creatures, Gaskarth thought it was something he had to do.

"Seeing how these worlds collide so often, I felt it was important to get involved," he says.

Guitarist Jack Barakat has also been involved in The Rockwell by Baltimore and The Riff by Los Angeles.

Now ATL and Full Tilt come together for a night of music and fun. On New Year's Day, the company announced online that All Time Low would make an appearance at the brewery as a guest bartender and also have its own performance.

They will also serve their new lager named after one of the most popular tracks from the group "Dear Maria, Count Me In".

Happy brewing year !!! BEER MARIA: COUNT ME IN: Blonde Ale, brewed in honor of the hit song by our good friends @AllTimeLow (JAN 26, 2020). The ATL boys play a small set in the brewery, guest bartender and party with you all! Be there and we will count you! pic.twitter.com/B5TfBe1bdP

– Full Tilt Brewing (@FullTiltBrewing) January 1, 2020

The event will take place at Full Tilt Brewery in Baltimore, Massachusetts on January 20. He is strictly 21+ and there is no ticket required for entry. For more information, check out the Facebook event here.

In addition to the collaboration with beer, ATL is certainly up to the task. The group's social media, as well as all members, including Alex Gaskarth and Jack Barakat, recently posted an encrypted video. We know All Time Low is recording a new album but is it the first tease?

In a now deleted tweet, the iconic Panda from the video "Birthday" and he lights a barrel on fire that contains a fairly important element.

In the video, the panda enters an empty warehouse. Old theater piano music plays in the background. We see the panda lighting a match and throwing it into a barrel. The panda comes out and the camera zooms in on the cannon, which now has a raging brazier inside. Inside the barrel, there is an iconic jacket depicting the latest album from All Time Low Last Young Renegade.

In addition to All Time Low posting the video in their feeds, they also hid their profile photos.

Does this mean new music? Will the panda become a new member? Who knows? All we know is that All Time Low is sure to swell our blood and turn our minds

What do you think of the collaboration between All Time Low and Full Tilt’s Beer Maria? Let us know in the comments below!

