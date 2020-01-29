(Photo via YouTube)

After three weeks of enigmatic teasers, All the time down has finally entered their new era with “Some Kind Of Disaster”. Now, a week after the song and accompanying video came out, the band performed it live for the first time.

Earlier this month, amidst mysterious teasing, All Time Low revealed that it was teaming up with Full Tilt Brewing to create a new lager called Beer Maria Count Me In!

News followed Alex Gaskarth make an investment with the company last year. To celebrate the launch, All Time Low returned to Baltimore to guest bartender and play an intimate ensemble at the brasserie on Sunday where they gave the new track its live debut.

Bonus: the brewery has also served the recently launched Everything Is Wine group, which is available here.

We are delighted to announce that we will have “Tout est vin” by @AllTimeLow for a tasting at the Beer Maria event with a special promotional code of 10% to order shipped to your home. Another activity / drink that you can all taste !: Https://t.co/9SK6wWYS3W pic.twitter.com/CfXx2etn0g

– Full Tilt Brewing (@FullTiltBrewing) January 23, 2020

Gaskarth kicks off the Full Tilt Brewing by talking about his involvement with the brewery before embarking on the song Future Hearts “Something’s Gotta Give”.

. @ AllTimeLow at @FullTiltBrewing @AlexGaskarth @JackBarakat @riandawson @zackalltimelow @iamamerrickan pic.twitter.com/OkKd9Z0yq9

– Fans of all time (@ATL_Fans_) January 27, 2020

As mentioned, the band also made their live debut at “Some Kind Of Disaster”, from which you can see excerpts below.

A kind of disaster carried out live for the first time. @AllTimeLow @AlexGaskarth @riandawson @JackBarakat @iamamerrickan @FullTiltBrewing pic.twitter.com/VBXGEeqwdQ

– Taylor Bachman (@ Alltimetaylor22) January 27, 2020

via Instagram Story

🎥 | by Nolan Knight @ AlexGaskarth @JackBarakat @riandawson @zackalltimelow @AllTimeLow pic.twitter.com/WOi77pFsej

– Fans of all time (@ATL_Fans_) January 27, 2020

Of course, All Time Low also played the closing set, inspiring the beer “Dear Maria, Count Me In”. Check that out below with other looks at the event.

Da bop which influenced da beer. #BeerMaria 😊🍻 @FullTiltBrewing @AllTimeLow pic.twitter.com/lAsM6tytp2

– ➳Jenna➳ (@ L1ghtweight) January 27, 2020

More on All Time Low

All Time Low has confirmed the end of the Last young renegade era in July 2018, followed by a few singles, “Everything Is Fine” and “Birthday”, (as promised) later this summer. In early 2019, Gaskarth revealed that the group would be “taking a short break”, which left time for its side project with Mark hoppus, Simple creaturesand guitarist Jack barakatS WhoHurtYou.

In March 2019, the group confirmed that the break was over, with plans to release new music “definitely by 2020”. All Time Low also revealed that they had started working on demos that would repeat what they learned with Last young renegade “And maybe make him a little more optimistic.”

Gaskarth admitted that last summer was a “nice window” for digging out the demos together. They started a new song, “Getaway Green”, live at Slam Dunk in May, and has remained relatively calm since then.

Then the band started their first new music in over a year at midnight on January 21. After four enigmatic teasers spread over a few weeks. The four musicians each shared the same legend on their streams and on the group account, confirming the start of the new era.

The Young Renegades are no longer … Reintroducing your favorite disaster, All Time Low. We stepped for a minute – we grew up, we wondered, we healed … Now we’re back and ready to be back to you, our battle scars proudly worn and our hair more beautiful than ever . (it’s better if you just agree). We have missed you all so much and we are excited about what will follow. Looks like we’ve been hiding secrets from you for far too long … We had a hard time keeping our mouths shut, honestly.

It’s a song and a dance we’ve done a thousand times before, but this one is extra-good. Besides, it is never twice the same dance.

I hope you dig this new song as much as we do … After all, that’s it for you. ☀️

Baltimore-based pop-punks gave fans exactly what the doctor ordered. The video for “Some Kind Of Disaster” takes place during an emotional group therapy session where we see the different difficulties we all go through. Find out below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OTwdgzeey8w (/ integrated)

In addition to the new single, All Time Low has also announced some intimate performances starting this evening. Tickets were only $ 5 and sold out immediately, but you can see the dates below.

Appointment:

01/28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

01/30 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

01/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

