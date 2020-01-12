All the ways Facebook follows you - and how you can limit this

More generally, you can stop some of the web activity used to target you with ads by visiting the YourAdChoices site of the Digital Advertising Alliance. You will see that ad targeting on Facebook is in the listing list – check the box Sign out to do that. Note that you must do this separately for each browser that you use; for the greatest impact you must also opt out of all other platforms.

Tracking in your browser is also recommended: watch out for the option to block third-party cookies in your browser settings (the type that can track activity on multiple sites) and consider using a respected tracker that blocks browser extensions such as Ghostery or Privacy Badger.

On mobile devices

Thanks to Facebook

Much of what we have already said is also applicable to Facebook’s mobile apps. If you want to limit what Facebook knows about you, it’s best not to install the mobile apps at all. This allows Facebook to log the Wi-Fi networks you connect to, the type of phone you have, the other apps you have installed, and much more, as well as everything you do on Facebook.

You cannot stop all this data collection, but you can curb it. Go to the Facebook authorization page – below Apps and notifications and Facebook in Android settings and below Facebook in iOS settings – to block Facebook’s access to your phone’s location, your contacts, your phone’s microphone and camera, and more.

The bad news? Even if location tracking is disabled, Facebook still records the approximate location from which you can access the internet through your IP address. It’s just a rough guide – and Facebook says it’s necessary to keep accounts safe and authenticate users – but you can’t prevent this if you use Facebook.

More bad news: other apps also send data to Facebook, often automatically. Almost everyone has a Facebook account and third-party apps want to use that data, whether it is to target users with advertisements or to simplify the login process and obtain more user data. Facebook does not stand alone here and has many profitable partnerships with other apps and data brokers.

It is worth emphasizing that Facebook, such as Google, promises to use this wealth of data to improve its services and make life safer and more convenient for its users, as well as to generate more profitable advertisements in its network. After all, you use everything that Facebook offers for free. If you do not trust the intentions of Facebook – which is now understandable – then you should really stop using them.

. (TagsToTranslate) Facebook