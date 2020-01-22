All the reasons why we're still not over Brad and Jen

It’s 2020 and we’re still wondering if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are passionate about each other. We’ll break down everything Page Six found out about seeing the SAG Awards again.

The Grammys are a mess, but are they worth repairing at all?

And Harry leaves his royal life and eventually joins Meghan Markle in Canada.

Here’s a closer look at today’s stories:

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s love “never died,” says the body language expert

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt melted the hearts of the fans when they met again at the 2020 SAG Awards, and photos of the couple raised hopes that the stars could get back together one day.

The body language expert, Dr. Lillian Glass, analyzing the interactions between Aniston and Pitt on page six, explained that her love “never died” because of the affection that she showed.

“It’s completely mutually exclusive and that’s the beauty of it,” Glass said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “You are completely connected.”

Drama at the Grammys

Deborah Dugan Getty Images for taking A

Insiders suspect that the Grammys fired their first boss to silence her after she wrote a bomb log that dealt with misconduct within the organization, including sketchy voting practices, financial mismanagement, and conflicts of interest.

Deborah Dugan took over the helm of the Recording Academy in August – the organization behind the Grammys. But on Thursday it was announced that she was on leave for “a formal allegation of misconduct [which was brought against her] by a senior employee”. The New York Times reported that an assistant – who inherited it from predecessor Neil Portnow – had accused her of bullying.

But a source near Dugan tells us that this is doubtful, and they suspect that she got the trunk after sending a memo to the Academy’s Human Resources department three weeks ago saying that “at something seriously wrong with the academy. “

Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle in Canada, leaving royal life behind

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex arrives on Vancouver Island in Canada.Mirrorpix / MEGA

Prince Harry could hardly hide his joy early Tuesday when he landed in Canada and was ready to start his new life free of royal duties.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex beamed when he was filmed by Sky News, who got out of a jet into a waiting car on Vancouver Island at 12:47 p.m. New York time.

The prince had skipped a scheduled evening event at Buckingham Palace because he was “desperate” to see Ms. Meghan Markle, 38, and her little son Archie out in the sun.

