All the new updated details and cool things in the latest Volkswagen Camper that Americans can't have

I feel like every time Volkswagen invites us to experience the latest version of its small motorhome, the latest version of which is officially known as the Volkswagen T6.1 California, involves a degree of cruelty. That’s because this very smart and responsive vehicle is not available in the U.S., although they named the damn thing after him and where they hold events to show it off. Then at Jalopnik we will pass the cruelty on to our American readers with articles and videos like this. So let me show you everything you miss and close the circle of atrocities.

Already in 2018 our own Andrew Collins and I spent a few days in one of these houses in California, where we showed you a tour of all the clever corners and folding elements and compartments that these small apartments on wheels have to offer.

That was the T6 version. The T6.1 version, as the name suggests, is not a major update, but some important changes and improvements have been made, possibly primarily due to the addition of a comprehensive touchscreen-based control system for the added camper functions.

There are also a few subtle style changes. The design of the headlights and grille are different and give the front section a somewhat more refined look. There is also a new detail that proudly announces the name and main market of the motorhome where it will not be sold:

David Tracy and I spent twenty-four hours on this and got away with an insanity, a desperate need to evacuate the bowels, and a continued respect for the machine.

There is really nothing comparable for a large car manufacturer: a really usable and usable camper that can be driven almost like a normal everyday car if desired.

While it wouldn’t be cheap to bring it to America – think of $ 65,000 to $ 85,000 – but I still believe there is a significant market for people who love and fucking use it would. It is as clever as only a company that has been selling small motorhomes for decades.

I can’t help but think that the world could be a better place if this were the standard family car instead of luxury SUVs. Is there more luxury than a stove, a refrigerator, a pull-out roof and a bed? A portable room with a table wherever you want?

Hit that with your stupid LX570 or Escalades or whatever.