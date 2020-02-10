All the greatest moments from the Oscars

The red carpet was rolled out on Sunday for the biggest night in the film industry. Here are some of the most memorable moments of the evening: Eminem makes surprise performance Emminem made a surprise performance and played ‘Lose Yourself’, a best original song winner in 2003. His performance has rocked the Dolby Theater. The appearance was a major problem for the award ceremony after Eminem did not perform as a nominee in ’03. Julia Reichert, who fights against terminal cancer, wins Oscar Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar won the Oscar for Best Documentary for ‘American Factory’. Reichert, 73, fights against terminal cancer. Former President Barack Obama congratulated Reichert and Bognar on Twitter and said: “Congratulations to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of drastic economic changes.” Honoring Kobe Bryant “BlacKk Klansman” Director, Spike Lee, honored NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died last month with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash. Lee wore a purple suit trimmed in yellow. Bryant No. 24 was on the lapel and the back of the suit. According to reports, Lee also wore a pair of Bryant’s Nike sneakers. Support for female directors Several women directed films in the past year, but no women were nominated for best director at the Academy Awards. Actress Natalie Portman walked the red carpet in a black and gold dress. She also wore a black cape. The names of the female directors were on the cape. Brad Pitt mentions John Bolton in speech Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar on Sunday evening for supporting actor in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” In his speech, Pitt mentioned former national security adviser John Bolton. “They told me that you only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the senate gave to John Bolton this week.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Congratulations to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of major economic changes. Glad that two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground’s first release. https://t.co/W4AZ68iWoY

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 10 February 2020

VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

