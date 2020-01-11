All the flexible, foldable devices that we saw at CES 2020

Loading...

While we expected the CES to be filled with flexible display technology, we were still surprised at how many shapes these new displays took. The exhibition area was full of laptops, phones, speakers, and televisions, all of which had flexible, bendable screens.

However, it is evident that the technology is still at a relatively early stage, and many companies are still trying to figure out how to best use screens that fold and roll. Given that so many device manufacturers are tinkering with the technology, our future with flexible devices appears to be virtually inevitable.

Lenovo

While CES wasn’t the first time we saw Lenovo’s foldable laptop, there is a good reason why the ThinkPad X1 Fold was one of our favorite gadgets in the series: it seems to be something we actually want to use every day.

The foldable Lenovo laptop is compact enough to take with you.

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

Pair it with a keyboard for a tablet-like experience.

Picture: Zlata ivleva / mashable

With a 13.3-inch display, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is so compact that it can be used on the go, fully or partially folded. The stand and keyboard accessories make the PC feel more like an iPad Pro than a conventional laptop. However, all of this (literal) flexibility won’t be cheap: The ThinkPad X1 Fold will be available later in 2020 for $ 2,499.

Dell Ori concept

With its Ori concept, Dell showed what the beginnings of a flexible laptop could be. While the Ori wasn’t as elegant as some of the foldable products we’ve seen, it was still fascinating.

Dell’s Ori concept is a sign that the company is considering how to make laptops with flexible displays.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

The Ori felt surprisingly solid compared to other foldable devices in the early stages. You can feel a slight ripple when you carefully slide your finger over the display – there are no ugly kinks, gaps, or other occurrences that we have seen from certain hardware manufacturers. Although Dell has made no pledges as to whether this is a real product, Dell executives said they focus on reliability and longevity. And that the Ori can already handle up to 15,000 folds.

Royole Mirage

Royole was one of the first companies to introduce a foldable screen smartphone with its FlexPai mobile phone. The company presented its next flexible display device at CES: Mirage, an Alexa-enabled speaker with a rotating display.

Royole’s intelligent Mirage speaker.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

The speaker, made in collaboration with audio company Cleer, has a unique, futuristic look that the company hopes will set it apart from others in the increasingly crowded smart speaker market. It also comes with a hefty price tag of $ 899.

However, the curved display opens up some interesting possibilities. Think: custom animations that match your timers, or visualizations that dance around while playing music. It’s still not entirely clear how that would come together, but Royole CEO Bill Liu told Mashable that he wanted developers to find ways to use the speaker’s curved screen.

Intel horseshoe arch

Unlike Lenovo, Intel decided to design its foldable PC concept more like a full-size laptop. The Horseshoe Bend can switch between a 12-inch laptop and a giant 17.3-inch tablet. Fortunately, this additional screen is thinner than the ThinkPad X1 Fold or the Ori concept from Dell.

Intel’s Horseshoe Bend is huge when fully unfolded.

Picture: Walden Kirsch / Intel Corporation

It also has thinner bezels and a removable keyboard.

Picture: Walden Kirsch / Intel Corporation

The Horseshoe Bend also comes with a separate keyboard that fits into the device when folded.

As with so many other foldable prototypes, Intel’s pliable laptop is just a concept that is never more than an eye-catching CES demo. But even if we never see it in its current form, Intel’s investment in the technology will undoubtedly inspire other PC manufacturers to follow suit.

TCL

In contrast to some other smartphone manufacturers, TCL seems to be satisfied for the time being to present foldable telephone concepts instead of marketable devices. The Chinese electronics company gave us a foretaste of it at CES with its second foldable telephone concept within a year.

TCL’s latest foldable concept looks a lot further than what we saw a year ago.

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

Four reversing cameras and a prismatic green design give it a unique look.

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

But this latest cell phone looked very different from the questionable design we saw last year. Instead of a big ugly hinge, the latest (previously unnamed) concept looks like a phone that people may actually want to buy. It has a slightly iridescent green design and four rear cameras. It has a 7.3-inch display with only a slight crease.

As with other foldable cell phones, the software looked a bit buggy, which comes as no surprise when you consider that most developers still don’t support foldable devices. And although it looks like a more finished product, TCL has made it clear that there is still no rush to launch a flexible screen.

LG display

When it comes to flexible screens, LG has a clear lead over the competition. At CES, the company made clear with several concepts how far ahead it is. Among the many demos we saw from LG, our favorites were the flexible OLED prototypes that can be used to bend TVs on command.

Who’s ready for curvy TVs? LG Display shows televisions that can bend on command. It’s still a concept, but it seems like a cool way to get a curved set if you want it, and a normal flat OLED if you don’t. #CES pic.twitter.com/ IqxVp4qqOC

– Karissa Bell (@karissabe) January 7, 2020

It sounds a bit cheesy, but it looks incredibly cool. And there could be some practical reasons for the design. For example, gamers want to take advantage of the added visibility of a curved set, but they also have a normal flat screen when they’re not playing.

We also saw concepts for TVs that fold down from the overhead projector, smart speakers, and a laptop (LG Display provided screen technology for Lenovo’s ThinkPad above).

LG Display showed a laptop with a foldable screen.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

The intelligent speaker concept from LG Display.

Image: karissa bell / mashable

Like many other companies, all of these were just concept devices, but there will be a rollable TV sooner than you think. Elsewhere, LG’s consumer electronics division once again showed off its LG Signature OLED TV R roll-up television, which is expected to hit stores later this year.

Motorola Razr

Motorola may recently have announced that it will delay the start of its much-anticipated revival of the Razr, but that did not prevent the company from demonstrating it during CES.

The Razr is still a one-handed phone.

Image: zlata ivleva / mashable

And the Razr is unique among its foldable phone brothers because it is foldable vertically and in flip-phone style and not horizontally like a book. In addition to the nostalgia factor, this could also help with one-handed operation. While other foldable phones can feel unwieldy, the new Razr remains a one-handed phone.

