All the details of Erin Foster's wedding dress and the reception look

Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman are officially married.

The daughter of David Foster, 37, and the businessman, 35, married on New Year's Eve in Nashville with famous guests like Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe and the mother-in-law of the bride, Katharine McPhee, who acted in the reception.

Foster walked down the hall in an elegant dress from the fall / winter 2020 collection by Danielle Frankel. Her "Ruby" silk wool dress features pleated tulle sleeves and a grosgrain tie detail, and sells for $ 5,990. He combined the unexpected look with the jewels of Martin Katz, while Tikhman wore a matching white tuxedo jacket and black pants with a black bow by Todd Snyder.

For the reception, Foster switched to the pleated tulle dress "Delphine" by the same designer ($ 3,990), an asymmetrical style with belt. He crowned it with Frankel's "Astrid" organza and tulle dress ($ 2,290), and also wore a festive gold leaf headband to sound in 2020 as a newlyweds.

"I have to marry the love of my life and I hope I don't have to look at a seating table again while I live," he captioned the photos of the big day on Instagram.

As for Sister Sara Foster, who served as the bridesmaid, she skipped Monique Lhuillier's wedding dress she said she would wear for the event, instead of opting for a strapless silver sequin dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

