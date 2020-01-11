All televisions at CES that won't ruin your interior

Loading...

Television has come a long way since its introduction – both in terms of technology and design. Regardless of how thin or slim a TV may be, it can sometimes throw off your home decor.

I mean there are literally a lot of articles on how to dress up your TV. People put them behind cupboards, barn doors or even hung some things on the wall.

At this year’s CES, however, we noticed that major TV brands are listening. And they know that you think their designs are ugly.

Below we have summarized all the televisions that we saw in the exhibition area and that don’t actually look like televisions.

Samsung Sero

It is not the most attractive, but it turns!

The Samsung Sero was in the spotlight at CES, mainly because it is a television that switches between landscape and portrait format. However, in terms of the actual design, it can be difficult to say exactly what it is when it’s off.

The Sero-Art looks like an easel with three legs as a support. There is also a version with wheels so you can slide this thing from room to room. Unfortunately, you cannot mount it, so you need some space for it.

If you’re not busy with the 43-inch 4K screen to transfer your videos and social media to, you can use it as a display piece. You know, this thing is not particularly attractive when idle. Whether you’re projecting your photos on it or streaming music, there are several ways to distract yourself from its strange look.

Samsung frame

Now you can easily fool people as if you like art.

While Samsung’s The Frame is not new, the company announced some additional sizes and colors at CES. This year it will be available in 32 inch and 75 inch sizes with beige or burgundy bezels.

If you can’t see the name, this TV mimics the look of a picture frame. But of course the 4K UHD resolution is much brighter than that of conventional paintings. Talk about a statement.

If you are not watching films or shows, you can display various works of art in “Art mode”. Samsung’s Art Store has over 1,200 options, making it impossible to display anything.

Roll-down OLED from LG

Roll-up TVs were last year.

Last year LG presented its LG Signature OLED TV R, which was rolled up from a stand. This time the company chose the opposite effect. While still a concept, the 65-inch UHD TV rolls down instead.

Instead of a stand, the bracket is attached to the ceiling. When it falls, it looks like a projection screen. In this way you can free up space that would otherwise be occupied by a stand.

Although if you have enough space in your house for this thing, I strongly doubt that space is even a problem.

LG Gallery Series

Hang all of your artwork on it so your friends believe you are cultured!

While this definitely looks more like a TV than a Samsung frame, the new LG Gallery series works on a similar concept. But it will take a bit more work to disguise yourself.

It comes with a bracket that allows it to hang completely flat on the wall. You know, unlike the chunkier wall mounts that cause your TV to stick out unsightly.

While it’s not necessarily a work of art, you can at least hang other pieces on it to create a very fancy gallery wall. All framed photos or graphics are placed flush with the TV so that it doesn’t look too uncomfortable.

Sharp 30-inch flexible OLED

Sharp’s 30-inch flexible OLED, launched in Japan, was first introduced in the United States at this year’s CES.

Similar to the OLED TV R from LG, the Sharp 30-inch OLED Flexible is equipped with a rollable display. The TV rolls up from the stand and shows a very thin 0.5 mm panel. Whenever you want to hide it, it is pushed back into the base at the push of a button.