All-Star game in St. Louis is a family affair for Tkachuks

When the National Hockey League announced that the All-Star game was on its way to St. Louis, the Tkachuks had hoped.

These things are not a guarantee, because so many things can happen in the course of a season; an invitation is based on many things, including performance.

But when it was announced that Chantal Tkachuk’s eldest son – and this week, also her middle child – would participate in an event that they would drug their children many times during Keith’s playing career, she was happy.

“It was a personal goal for both of them and it was something they hoped they could both be here,” said Chantal, who called earlier this week before her house started to fill up for the weekend festivities. “We didn’t really talk about it. But I think it was the elephant in the room. Everyone knew it was in St. Louis and everyone hoped they would get the chance to do that.

“Especially since it is the only time in their career that it will be here.”

Here, as well as in, the Enterprise Center so well attended by the Tkachuks that it could be considered one of their second homes. It was the place where they grew up watching their dad when he was a member of the Blues in the early 2000s, almost until his retirement in 2010.

Nobody loses that meaning.

“You can go through an entire career and not get everything in one line,” said Brad Treliving, Flames CEO. “So I think this will certainly be one of those that when he looks back in his career and when his career is over, this will be one of those really cool moments.

“He is very meritorious. He continues to take steps for me and has it again this year. He is so important to us.”

Keith represented the Phoenix Coyotes three times in the NHL All-Star game and again twice as a member of the St. Louis Blues before his career was over.

Matthew, who currently leads the Calgary Flames in scoring with 15 goals and 23 assists in 49 games this season, was named Calgary Flames’ representative along with captain Mark Giordano and netlogger David Rittich.

Brady, a member of the Ottawa Senators, was named this week as a last-minute injury replacement for Auston Matthews – a no-brainer given his current season and connection to the city.

So between Matthew and Brady’s incoming friends, their family and friends – plus all the NHL commitments, alumni meetings and their own party that they organize on Saturday night – this weekend will be nothing like they have ever experienced in Keith’s days.

“It is clearly such an honor and so special to have it in St. Louis and in (their) home town,” Chantal said. “It makes it much more special for Matthew, Brady and our family. It will be on the ice rink where they grew up and always looked at their father and skated.

“We can just involve so many more people in the celebration because it’s in St. Louis.” It really makes it really special for us all. . . your first one is pretty cool. “

Chantal has a hard time remembering Keith’s first in San Jose in 1997, while Matthew was born in December later that year.

But luckily she can provide the photo proof of her brood to the others. Matthew as a toddler in 1999 with the Tampa Bay Lightning mascot. In 2004 in Minnesota, sitting on Chris Pronger’s lap when he was barely in grade school. And in 2007 in Dallas, when he, Brady, and younger sister Taryn sat on the ice between a kneeling Dustin Brown and Jarome Iginla.

“My wife is crazy when it comes to those things – she lets us take pictures,” Keith said laughing. “I don’t know what we did with all the photos from his bedroom, but he has so many. The last all-star game I played was Montreal and he was allowed to take photos with Iginla and Toews and Kane and the guys he plays with now .

So it’s weird when you look at it. He was a little boy looking for signatures.

“Now he’s pissing over there.”

Maybe not this weekend. . .

“It’s a fun event,” Chantal said. “And it’s nice to see the players having fun and enjoying meeting people from other teams or reconnecting with guys they know during their career.

“For someone like Matthew, many of these boys were his idols who grew up. It’s incredibly special to play with him in something like that. “

Keith is also pumped.

“That’s the ice rink where he grew up to go skating, sitting on the couch, watching the workout,” he said. “I think he was pumped more for us. But for me he can play with boys with whom he normally can’t play in a great environment.

“You are seen as one of the better players in the competition for one of the better years. I am happy for him. He has worked hard to get it and it is a bonus to do it in his hometown.”

ICE PIECES

Both Tkachuk brothers are ready for the NHL Shooting Stars competition. They are two of the eight NHL all-stars and one of all Canadian and American elite ladies all-star team members that are placed on a raised platform behind the target, about 30 feet above the ice surface. From there they shoot pucks on different targets on the ice, with each target having different point values. Each player will try seven shots and earn points for each hit. . . Matthew and Brady join David Pastrnak in Boston, Patrick Kane in Chicago, Dallas Stars ahead Tyler Seguin, Blues ahead Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron and Maple Leafs ahead Mitch Marner. . . Flames captain Mark Giordano takes part in the NHL Hardest Shot competition. . . Netminder David Rittich makes his debut in the Save Streak of the NHL, a huge shootout grouped by division where goalkeepers will compete to make the most consecutive saves. Every keeper has to deal with one counterparty and at least nine scoring attempts.

